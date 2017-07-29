News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
The US Trade Show Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2017-2021) – Daedal Research
The report entitled "The US Trade Show Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts", provides analysis of the US trade show market, with detailed analysis of market size and growth, and global share of the industry.
Emerald Expositions Events, Informa Exhibitions, UBM and RELX Group (Reed Exhibitions)
Company Coverage
Emerald Expositions Events
Informa Exhibitions
UBM
RELX Group (Reed Exhibitions)
Executive Summary
An event is something that occurs at a given place and time for a reason with someone or something involved. Event marketing defined as a promotional strategy that involves face-to-face contact between companies and their customers at special events like shows, conferences, and activity centric event like sports event. The events can be broadly classified on the basis of medium such as: Online Events and Physical Events.
Online events provides a medium to connect exhibitors and customers through an electronic interface or online interface. The common types of online events include webinars, virtual events, and live streaming events.
Physical events or Offline events require physical interaction between the exhibitors and attendees. The various physical events are: Tradeshows, Conferences, Seminars and Breakfasts, Lunches & Dinners Events.
Trade shows refers as the physical events, provides a platform or forum where companies in a specific industry gather to exhibit their products and services. The motive of trade show is to generate leads, make contacts and connections, and grow distribution channels.
The tradeshows can be categorized on the basis of the industry verticals such as: Gifts, Home & General Merchandise, Sports, Design & Construction, Technology, Jewelry and other trade shows.
The US trade show market is expected to increase at high growth rates during the forecasted period (2017-2021). The US trade show market is supported by various growth drivers, high GDP growth in the US, digitization of trade shows, increasing net footage, etc.
List of Figures:
Figure 1: Classification of Events
Figure 2: Types of Online Events
Figure 3: Types of Physical Events
Figure 4: Classification of Tradeshows
Figure 5: Advantages & Disadvantages of Tradeshows
Figure 6: The US Trade Show Market by Value; 2012-2016 (US$ Billion)
Figure 7: The US Trade Show Market by Value; 2017-2021 (US$ Billion)
Figure 8: The US Trade Show Market Share in the Global Trade Show Market; 2015
Figure 9: The US Trade Show Market by Attendees ; 2010-2018 (Millions)
Figure 10: The US Trade Show Market by Attendees Purchasing Authority; 2010-2018 (Percentage, %)
Figure 11: High GDP Growth in the US; 2012-2016 (US$ Trillion)
Figure 12: Trade Shows as Marketing Tool; 2016
Figure 13: The US Trade Show Market Share by Players; 2015
Figure 14: The US Trade Show Market Players by Number Of Shows in Top 250 Trade Shows; 2016
Figure 15: Emerald Expositions Events Revenue; 2014-2016 (US$ Million)
Figure 16: Emerald Expositions Events Revenue by Segments; 2016
Figure 17: Informa Exhibitions Revenue; 2012-2016 (US$ Billion)
Figure 18: Informa Exhibitions Revenue by Segments; 2016
Figure 19: Informa Exhibitions Revenue by Region; 2016
Figure 20: UBM revenue; 2012-2016 (US$ Billion)
Figure 21: UBM Revenue by Segments; 2016
Figure 22: UBM revenue by Region; 2016
Figure 23: RELX Group Revenue; 2012-2016 (US$ Billion)
Figure 24: RELX Group Revenue by Segments; 2016
Figure 25: Reed Exhibitions Revenue by Segments; 2016
Figure 26: RELX Group Revenue by Region; 2016
Figure 27: Reed Exhibitions Revenue by Region; 2016
Table 1: Trade Show Market Players by Acquisitions;
For further details, kindly visit :
http://www.daedal-
Rajeev Kumar
(Business Development Manager)
Address: 36 SFS Flats
Paschim Vihar
New Delhi-110063
Mobile: +91-9811715635
Tel: +91-120-4553017
Mail ID - info@daedal-
Contact
Rajeev Kumar
+91-9811715635
info@daedal-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse