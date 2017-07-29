News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Trackon Express Delivers Courier Exclusively for Gurgaon Clients
Customized courier service is now offering courier service from Gurgaon, we are shipping goods, documents and time-critical consignments for the clients with maximum urgency.
We are now offering courier services exclusively for Gurgaon clients and that too at half of the prices charged by our contemporaries. We are specifically considered Best courier service because of our door-to-door pickup & delivery services. We are known as the service who deals with the discounts and deals with the customers perspective in mind.
In this busy schedule, everyone is busy on their own job and they do not get enough time to do anything apart from their office or business work. We are committed to satisfy the expectations of our customers through timely delivery and consignments. We are committed to satisfy the expectations of our customers through timely and safe delivery of their consignments.
Trackon Express offers a variety of delivery options that caters to the needs of many businesses throughout the local and international region. These days atleast one member of each family stays abroad in most of the household and it becomes very inconvenient to ship them items whether in need or for pleasure.
Using our courier service, you can ship anywhere in India and abroad at discounted rates. Our clients regard as the trusted courier service in kind words, we want to keep our winning streak going. We assure our reliable and time-definite delivery of parcels to achieve the highest level of customer satisfaction possible.
No one can deny our efficiency and we proudly stand by our team's side always. Also with the efficiency and time, it has upgraded itself regularly and everything has become much basic and simple.For more injformation-
Contact
Trackon Express
011-41626100
customercare@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse