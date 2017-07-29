News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Symphony Solutions Inc Announces the Launch of its Redesigned Website
Symphony Solution, Inc re-vamps its website for better client experience with easy to connect gateway!
With an unmatched and strong market presence from last 7 plus years, Symphony Solution is a full-blown web and mobile app development firm providing custom based software solutions with fledged experience in enterprise mobility, cloud based solutions, Data Analytics, and digital marketing.
The revamp includes:-
The launch of additional new industry specific services to be covered by Symphony Solution like- Enterprise mobility and IT healthcare.
· The regular release of Blogs, whitepapers, case studies and info graphics for a better client experience under 'Thought Leadership' section.
· One-to-one 24x7 interaction space is introduced with easy to connect gateway.
Mr. Anish Desai, CEO Symphony Solution, on the launch of the re-vamped website of Symphony Solution, excitedly shared, "We are growing and have indulged in new industry specific services as well. We partner with emerging start-ups and established enterprises to shape end-to-end product across platforms leveraging disruptive technologies and they should have a fair idea of what we do and how we do, so this newly redesigned website is a transparent see-through for a better experience."
He further added, "We are going to launch few exciting products by the mid of the coming months, to ease the function of organizations and even would solve problems related to spaces for official meetings and work."
Please visit www.symphony-
About Symphony Solution
Symphony Solution Inc is a global outsourcing software and mobile app development company headquartered in NJ, USA and having an offshore development center in India. The company is indulged into various services like Enterprise Mobility Solutions, Android, iOS and cross-platform mobile development, E-commerce, Business Analytics, Software consulting, Staff Augmentation and Digital Marketing services. Startups and SMEs around the globe rely on us to expand their reach in the Digital World.
Contact
Anish Desai
CEO ,Startup Consultant
(732) 372- 4532
anish@symphony-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse