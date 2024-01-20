News By Tag
Growth in the Medical Aesthetics Market companies and interested in the market developmen
The Global Medical Aesthetic Devices Market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, end-user, distribution channel and geography.
Global medical aesthetics market is expected to reach USD 16.1 billion by 2024 from USD 8.33 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 8.6% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.
Medical Aesthetic Market – Market Segmentation:
On the basis of product type global medical aesthetic devices market is segmented into Aesthetic Laser devices which is further sub divided into Fractional Carbon Dioxide Laser Resurfacing, Ablative Skin Resurfacing Devices
Based on geography, the market is segmented into five geographical regions:
· North America
· Europe
· Asia-Pacific
· South America
· Middle East and Africa
The geographical regions are further segmented into 29 major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa and others.
Some of the major players operating in this market are
1. Allergan plc
2. Neograft Technologies Inc
3. BTL Aesthetics
4. Galderma S.A.
5. Thermi
6. Merz Pharma Gmbh & Co
7. Surgical Specialties Corporation
8. Suneva Medical
9. Venus concept
10. Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
11. Sientra Inc
12. Cynosure Inc
13. Revance Therapeutics Inc
14. Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc
15. Dynatronics Corporation
16. EternoGen Aesthetics
17. GC Aesthetics
18. Obagi Skin Health Institute
19. Dermatology Associates
20. Alma Lasers GmbH
21. Cutera Inc
22. Ellman International Inc
23. Genesis Biosystems Inc
24. PhotoMedex Inc
25. Sciton Inc
26. Smith & Nephew Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.
27. Solta Medical Corporate
28. Syneron Medical Ltd
29. Laboratories Vivacy
30. Prollenium Medical Technologies
