Growth in the Medical Aesthetics Market companies and interested in the market developmen

Growth in the Medical Aesthetics Market

The Global Medical Aesthetic Devices Market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, end-user, distribution channel and geography.
 
 
PUNE, India - Aug. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Global Medical Aesthetic Market, By Product Type (Aesthetic Laser Devices, Energy Devices, Skin Tightening and Body Contouring Devices, Aesthetic Implants, Facial Aesthetic Devices), By Applications, By End-User, By Distribution Channel, By Geography – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Global medical aesthetics market is expected to reach USD 16.1 billion by 2024 from USD 8.33 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 8.6% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.


Request for TOC@ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-medical-aesthetics-market

Medical Aesthetic Market – Market Segmentation:

On the basis of product type global medical aesthetic devices market is segmented into Aesthetic Laser devices which is  further sub divided into Fractional Carbon Dioxide Laser Resurfacing, Ablative Skin Resurfacing Devices

Based on geography, the market is segmented into five geographical regions:

·         North America

·         Europe

·         Asia-Pacific

·         South America

·         Middle East and Africa

The geographical regions are further segmented into 29 major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa and others.

Some of the major players operating in this market are

1.       Allergan plc

2.       Neograft Technologies Inc

3.       BTL Aesthetics

4.       Galderma S.A.

5.       Thermi

6.       Merz Pharma Gmbh & Co

7.       Surgical Specialties Corporation

8.       Suneva Medical

9.       Venus concept

10.   Valeant Pharmaceuticals International

11.   Sientra Inc

12.   Cynosure Inc

13.   Revance Therapeutics Inc

14.   Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc

15.   Dynatronics Corporation

16.   EternoGen Aesthetics

17.   GC Aesthetics

18.   Obagi Skin Health Institute

19.   Dermatology Associates

20.   Alma Lasers GmbH

21.   Cutera Inc

22.   Ellman  International Inc

23.   Genesis  Biosystems Inc

24.   PhotoMedex Inc

25.   Sciton Inc

26.   Smith & Nephew Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

27.   Solta Medical Corporate

28.   Syneron  Medical Ltd

29.   Laboratories Vivacy

30.   Prollenium Medical Technologies

Related Report

Global Hemostats Market- Trends and Forecast to 2024

Global Hemostats Market, By Product Type (Thrombin Based, Combination, Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose Based, Gelatin Based, Collagen Based Hemostat), By Indication (Wound Closure, Surgery), By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Centers, Community Healthcare, Others), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Trends and Forecast to 2024

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Ankit Singh

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: Sales@databridgemarketresearch.com

