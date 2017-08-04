Country(s)
Right Cars Vehicle Rental Starts serving Customers At Ft Lauderdale Airport
Right Cars Vehicle Rental Ltd today announce, as part of its US expansion, the opening of its new branch servicing customers arriving at Ft Lauderdale Airport in Florida. The new location further strengths the company's car rental services in Florida where it has seen huge success with its Miami Airport operation and the recently opened Orlando Airport branch.
Mr Little, co-founder and Company Chairman of Right Cars Vehicle Rental Ltd made the following statement.
"I am very pleased to announce the new branch opening at Ft Lauderdale, so quickly after we announced the opening of our branch serving Orlando Airport, its amazing how rapidly the Right Cars brand is being accepted in the United States
I am pleased to welcome Mr Aguilera and Mrs Bejarano, the new licence holders of the Right Cars brand in Ft Lauderdale, to the Right Cars team. Having spent time with the companies Managing Director Mr Taylor, we feel confident that Mr Aguilera and Mrs Bejarano, will do an excellent job and continue to maintain the standard of customer service set out by the other branches of Right Cars.
The branch at Ft Lauderdale is now ready to start taking car rental reservations commencing on or after the 15th August 2017. The branch will operate a diverse fleet of brand new vehicles, catering for both business and leisure customers."
Mr Aguilera made the following comment
I am very excited about the future and what we can achieve at Ft Lauderdale with the Right Cars brand. Myself and my team are looking forward to working with Mr Little, Mr Taylor and Mr Gallego and their team in developing an exceptional car rental experience under the Right Cars brand.
It's amazing what Mr Little and Mr Taylor have achieved over the first five years of Right Cars. I am confident that myself and my team, can continue to contribute to the rapid expansion of the Right Cars brand, by building a great reputation for car rental at Ft Lauderdale Airport, where we will aggressively participate in the Car Rental Market".
About Right Cars
Right Cars Vehicle Rental Ltd was founded in 2012 and has consistently grown every year, now in 23 countries at 56 airport locations and 46 city locations. In the second half of 2017 Right Cars will be opening an additional 25 branches. These include nine in the USA, three in South Africa, Italy 6 new branches, Canada 2 new branches, Dominican Republic 3 new branches, Dominica 1 new branch, St Kitts 1 new branch. For Car Rental Franchise opportunities, contact Right Cars direct www.right-cars.com. car rental
Contact
John LIttle
***@right-cars.com
