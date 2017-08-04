Bharatbook announces a report on "Discount on Global Threat Intelligence Market Growth Trend 2022". Report threat intelligence platform they provide comprehensive security to the users and technology to secure their organizations from vulnerabilit

-- Increasing Threat Intelligence Market (https://www.bharatbook.com/information-technology-market-research-reports-686432/threat-intelligence-security-solution-service-organization-vertical-region-global.html)of data breach due to insider attacks and increasing adoption of crowdsourced threat intelligence platforms trend is expected to drive the threat intelligence marketThesize is estimated to grow from USD 3.83 billion in 2017 to USD 8.94 billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.4%.https://www.bharatbook.com/information-technology-market-research-reports-686432/threat-intelligence-security-solution-service-organization-vertical-region-global.htmlThe threat intelligence market is driven by factors such as the threat of data breach due to insider attacks, fast-paced adoption of threat intelligence solutions among SME's and increasing adoption of crowdsourced threat intelligence platforms trend. However, choosing the right threat intelligence platform that best fits with the security infrastructure is still a concern for the organizations. Furthermore, for the best threat intelligence, the cost of deployment is still high and many enterprises view budgetary constraints as a barrier.Incident forensics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast periodThe threat intelligence market by solution includes SIEM, log management, IAM, risk management, SVM, and incident forensics. These solutions protect the systems individually, and when integrated with the threat intelligence platform they provide comprehensive security to the users. The incident forensics segment in the threat intelligence solution market is expected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The incident forensics solution is being deployed as large number of SMEs is adopting this technology to secure their organizations from vulnerabilities.Small and Medium-sized (SMEs) segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast periodThe SMEs segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, owing to the increasing incidences of cyber-attacks on these enterprises as well as to deploy threat intelligence solutions. SMEs are small in terms of their size but cater to a large number of customers globally. Robust and comprehensive security solutions are not implemented in SMEs, due to financial constraints in these organizations. Weak cybersecurity and low budget make the organizations more susceptible to advanced cyber-attacks such as ransomware, botnets, zero-day attacks, and Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs). However, the large enterprises segment accounts for the largest share of the threat intelligence market in 2017.Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast periodAPAC includes emerging economies such as India, China, Australia, Hong Kong, and Japan, which are rapidly deploying threat intelligence solutions. APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The APAC threat intelligence market is gaining traction as it provides proactive security measures against the evolving cyber-attacks. SMEs as well as large-scale organizations in the APAC region have become more aware of the increasing cybercrimes and have started adopting threat intelligence solutions and services to combat them. Furthermore, North America is expected to have the largest market size in 2017.The report includes the study of key players offering threat intelligence solution and services such as IBM Corporation (US), Dell Technologies, Inc. (US), McAfee LLC (US), Trend Micro Incorporated (Japan), Symantec Corporation (US), Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (US), Juniper Networks, Inc. (US), FireEye, Inc. (US), LogRhythm, Inc. (US), LookingGlass Cyber Solutions, Inc. (US), Optiv Security, Inc. (US), Webroot, Inc. (US), Farsight Security, Inc. (US), F-Secure Corporation (Europe), AlienVault, Inc. (US), and Splunk, Inc. (US).The report covers the threat intelligence services across different segments. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market, across different segments such as solution, services, deployment mode, organization size, industry vertical, and region. Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall threat intelligence market and the sub segments. The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall threat intelligence market and the sub segments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.The report also helps stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.