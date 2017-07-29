Improve Patient Satisfaction With This Simple Software

Gone are the days when a patient would wait for hours to get an appointment and doctors would maintain extensive paperwork to record the patient's past history and appointments. Over a period of time, maintaining records and managing appointments

01

Media Contact

John Wagner

888-766-2862

***@patienttrak.net John Wagner888-766-2862

End

-- ver a period of time, maintaining records and managing appointments became a tedious task. However, with the advancement of technology, the whole process is now simplified thereby saving time for both the doctor and the patient.The introduction of the revolutionary Patient Tracking Software in recent times has helped extensively in measuring patient wait times, easy appointment, reminders, automated check INS and hassle free handovers. This software has helped healthcare organizations byincreasing revenue, efficiency of the staff and beating competition.In a recent patient survey carried out to improve patient satisfaction, they were asked about the following:-The time taken to get an appointment when requiredNotification of the appointment in a given amount of timeWaiting time to meet a specialistTheir overall experience with the specialistMost of the patients confirmed that telephonic appointments were harder to obtain and the lengthy registration process of the hospital or clinic resulted in an extended wait time thereby affecting their overall experience.Reduction of wait time by 50%Registration procedure was reduced by 35%Resulted in overall patient satisfactionImprovement in efficiency of staff1. Appointment Process Made EasyBooking an appointment becomes extremely simple for the patient since it can be done online. This will also relieve your staff from the hassles of scheduling appointments which increases their efficiency and eventually contributes in. The volume of administrative work is also reduced and there is no requirement to store individual records of patients in physical files.2. Easy Check INSA patient can check in at a kiosk through an iPad which will then generate a map to direct him around the hospital. Patients, who have already been registered, just need to produce the required documents in order to complete the check in process.3. Reduction in Waiting TimeThe best benefit of ais that it allows you to check in from the physician's website. The software also reflects the current waiting time thereby saving the client from the hassle of waiting at the clinic resulting in improved patient satisfaction. This system can also send messages to the patients and those who are accompanying them to reduce the wait at the clinic or hospital.4. Improves Brand ImageA patient tracking software also has the potential to improve your brand image. You can use the visibility tools in order to attract more parents thereby enhancing your brand image. Sending improvement surveys to your clients and featuring them on your contact page can result in increased ranking and more searches thereby attracting more clients.5. Lesser Missed AppointmentsThis medical appointment software is efficient in sending reminders through email or text messages which leads to lesser number of missed appointments. This will help patients since they will be on time for their appointments and will thereby lead to a lesser use of resources such as telephonic conversations and staff.Manage your reputation online with this software as it helps you in enhancing your online image. It can also help you increase the volume of positive reviews in order to increase flow of patients.Monitor Your Reviews with EaseThis software allows you to monitor your reviews by connecting you to various physician review sites in just one go. A variety of sites such as Yelp, Healthcares and RateMD can be synced with the patient tracking software which makes tracking patient reviews extremely simple. Another advantage of using this service is that whenever there is anything written about you online, a text message will be sent notifying you about the same.A patient tracking system integrate with your other systems such as billing software, EMR and other practice management systems which leads to proper organization of required data.