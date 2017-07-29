See Melbourne, Austrailia With This Kid's Travel Guide!

John D. Weigand and Penelope Dyan are down under looking for Kangaroos, but they are have a hard time finding them in the big city of Melbourne. Read their 'learn to read' book meant just for kids and find out they found these illusive kangaroos!

Lookin' 4 Kangaroos?

Contact

Bellissima Publishing, LLC

Penny D. Weigand, Esq./JD

***@bellissimapublishing.com Bellissima Publishing, LLCPenny D. Weigand, Esq./JD

End

-- Read " Lookin' 4 Kangaroos --- A kid's Guide to Melbourne, AU" and visit Melbourne, Australia through the pages of this 'learn to read' book meant just for kids! And then see Melbourne the way a kid would like to see it! Written by award winning author, attorney and former teacher, Penelope Dyan, with photographs taken by John D. Weigand, this book with its extra-large print and kid-sized dimensions is the perfect take along book for a kid's backpack. So ask yourself what you would most like to do when and if you took a trip to Australia, and (alternatively)what you think you might like do; and you will probably decide want to see and do some of the things in this book!Sadly, there is not a kangaroo on every corner of every city of Australia, and you probably won't find kangaroos just walking around anywhere with nowhere to go. But you can find kangaroos in Melbourne if you know just where to look, and this fun book takes you on one such search. So take a 'walk about' Melbourne as you go "Lookin' 4 Kangaroos" with our author and photographer and see just a bit of what they saw in this fun city! Then watch the free music video that goes along with this book on the Bellissimavideo YouTube channel!https://youtu.be/fMaYCc_djUU