 
News By Tag
* Vehicle Connectivity Services
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Automotive
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
4321
July 2017
313029

Global Vehicle Connectivity Services Market To Hit USD 86.5 Billion By 2024

Introduction of Favorable Laws & Regulations across Numerous Geographical Regions is driving the Growth of Vehicle Connectivity Services Market.
 
 
Vehicle Connectivity Services
Vehicle Connectivity Services
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Vehicle Connectivity Services

Industry:
Automotive

Location:
New York City - New York - US

Subject:
Services

NEW YORK - Aug. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- European parliament has implemented the regulations mandating E-call systems in vehicles, a key initiative by the European government to ensure the passengers safety. According to the analysis report of European government it has been estimated that it will save more than 2,500 lives on road every year. Moreover, countries like Russia and Brazil are also looking forward to mandate such security features into their country.

Global Vehicle Connectivity Services Market Outlook 2024

On the basis of services, the global vehicle connectivity services market is segmented into following categories:-

·        Safety And Security

·        Information And Navigation

·        Entertainment

·        Remote Monitoring And Control

Web based entertainment and traffic information segment is likely to bounce from USD 7 billion in 2016 to USD 24.5 Billion by the end of 2024.

The global vehicle connectivity services market accounted for USD 21.7 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach USD 86.5 billion by the end of forecast period i.e. 2024. Further the market is likely to project a promising compound annual growth rate of 18.8% over the forecast period i.e. 2016-2024

On account of increasing adoption rate of Internet of things and other advance technologies, North America holds the largest consumer base of global vehicle connectivity services market

Increasing Safety Concerns and Stringent Automotive Regulations: Major Boost

Growing concerns regarding passenger's safety in vehicles and stringent automotive regulations by regional government are some of the major factors that are fueling the demand of vehicle connectivity services all across the globe. European Union and Russia mandates the new vehicles to be equipped with systems that are able to contact emergency services in case of any accident or collisions. These embedded systems provide advantages such as it will still work if driver's handset is not working or absence of driver in the car. Brazil, also took the initiative to mandate the implementation of tracking systems that will help to locate the car remotely.

However, increasing concerns towards the privacy and hacking of systems along with existence of some technical glitches related to telecommunication such as cellular coverage are some of the major challenges for the key players. Lack of awareness among people of developing countries is also one of the major factors hampering the growth of global vehicle connectivity services market.

"Global Vehicle Connectivity Services Market Outlook 2024 (https://www.goldsteinresearch.com/report/global-vehicle-c...)" contains detailed overview of the global vehicle connectivity services market in terms of market segmentation services Type, by telematic offerings type, by Communication type. Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, market challenges, risk analysis, market attractiveness, BPS (Base Point Scale) analysis, Porter's five force model and SWOT analysis.This market report also includes provides competitive outlook of some of the major players of the global vehicle connectivity services market which includes profiling of companies of Apple, Qualcomm, BOSCH, Verizon, BMW, Google, Harman etc. The company profiles include business strategy, geographical revenue distribution, major information of the companies which encompasses business outlook, products, services and industries catered, financial analysis of the company and recent developments. Overall, the report represents comprehensive synopsis on global vehicle connectivity services market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

Send us sample request@ https://www.goldsteinresearch.com/request-sample/global-v...

Based in the US, Goldstein Research currently has a strong presence in the American and Asian countries. In the next five years, we strive to expand our reach to 50+ nations spanning across Europe, Asia and parts of the Middle East and Africa. We strive to realize a strong brand presence globally through our quality research and forecasting solutions. Our mission is simple: to develop insightful business solutions, help our clients make powerful future decisions to keep them well ahead of the game which is the market, and leave a mark across businesses and communities through our well-defined ideas and clear cut forecasts. Backed up by reliable research and impactful statistics, our business solutions empower our clients to grow at a fast pace despite unsettling fluctuations in the market. We believe in vigorous examination of the current market scenario and build around creative ideas and approaches that are most suitable to our clients' needs and business agenda.

Contact for more Info:

Steve Blade

(Global Sales Head)

USA: + 1-646-568-7747

Canada:  1-437-886-1181

UK: +44-203-318-6627

sales@goldsteinresearch.com

www.goldsteinresearch.com

Contact
Steve Blade
***@goldsteinresearch.com
End
Source:
Email:***@goldsteinresearch.com Email Verified
Tags:Vehicle Connectivity Services
Industry:Automotive
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Goldstein Research PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share