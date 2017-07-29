News By Tag
Global Vehicle Connectivity Services Market To Hit USD 86.5 Billion By 2024
Introduction of Favorable Laws & Regulations across Numerous Geographical Regions is driving the Growth of Vehicle Connectivity Services Market.
Global Vehicle Connectivity Services Market Outlook 2024
On the basis of services, the global vehicle connectivity services market is segmented into following categories:-
· Safety And Security
· Information And Navigation
· Entertainment
· Remote Monitoring And Control
Web based entertainment and traffic information segment is likely to bounce from USD 7 billion in 2016 to USD 24.5 Billion by the end of 2024.
The global vehicle connectivity services market accounted for USD 21.7 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach USD 86.5 billion by the end of forecast period i.e. 2024. Further the market is likely to project a promising compound annual growth rate of 18.8% over the forecast period i.e. 2016-2024
On account of increasing adoption rate of Internet of things and other advance technologies, North America holds the largest consumer base of global vehicle connectivity services market
Increasing Safety Concerns and Stringent Automotive Regulations:
Growing concerns regarding passenger's safety in vehicles and stringent automotive regulations by regional government are some of the major factors that are fueling the demand of vehicle connectivity services all across the globe. European Union and Russia mandates the new vehicles to be equipped with systems that are able to contact emergency services in case of any accident or collisions. These embedded systems provide advantages such as it will still work if driver's handset is not working or absence of driver in the car. Brazil, also took the initiative to mandate the implementation of tracking systems that will help to locate the car remotely.
However, increasing concerns towards the privacy and hacking of systems along with existence of some technical glitches related to telecommunication such as cellular coverage are some of the major challenges for the key players. Lack of awareness among people of developing countries is also one of the major factors hampering the growth of global vehicle connectivity services market.
