Bellissima Publishing, LLC Expands It's Kid's Travel Guide Series

The John D. Weigand, Penelope Dyan 'learn to read' travel guides for kids have gone down under opening the series of AU books with "Crocodiles Rock! A Kid's Guide To Kuranda, Australia."
 
 
Crocodiles Rock!
Crocodiles Rock!
JAMUL, Calif. - Aug. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- While you are never, supposed to smile at a crocodile (and that''s according to Peter Pan and Captain Hook) before you decide not to smile at a crocodile, it is always helpful if you know the difference between a crocodile and an alligator, just in case you want to smile at an alligator.  You see, the difference is all in the nose! ( Or it's in the snout, if you like!)  Alligators have a wide, U-shaped snout; and crocodiles have a pointed, V-shaped snout. When the crocodile snout is shut, is looks like he is giving you a very big grin, because  the fourth tooth on each side of  his lower jaw sticks right up over his upper lip!  But don't believe it!  That crocodile is not smiling at you!! Take it from Captain Hook!

Written by award winning author, attorney and former teacher, Penelope Dyan, this 'learn to read' travel guide for kids is meant to show you places and things through the eyes of a child.  So parents beware!  This isn't your ordinary travel guide!  It's extra-large print is perfect for young eyes, and it's dimensions are perfect for carrying along in a kid-sized backpack.  There is a free music video that goes along with this book on Bellissimavideo's YouTube channel for even more learning fun!

So if you are a kid who likes a bit of adventure, going on explore down under with this book is just the thing for you!

https://www.bellissimapublishing.com

https://youtu.be/A7kjtnBUTz4



Contact
Penny D. Weiggand, Esq./JD
Bellissima Publsing, LLC
***@bellissimapublishing.com
End
Source:Bellissima Publishng, LLC
Email:***@bellissimapublishing.com Email Verified
Tags:Travel, Books, Australia
Industry:Books
Location:Jamul - California - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Aug 04, 2017
