News By Tag
* Travel
* Books
* Australia
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Bellissima Publishing, LLC Expands It's Kid's Travel Guide Series
The John D. Weigand, Penelope Dyan 'learn to read' travel guides for kids have gone down under opening the series of AU books with "Crocodiles Rock! A Kid's Guide To Kuranda, Australia."
Written by award winning author, attorney and former teacher, Penelope Dyan, this 'learn to read' travel guide for kids is meant to show you places and things through the eyes of a child. So parents beware! This isn't your ordinary travel guide! It's extra-large print is perfect for young eyes, and it's dimensions are perfect for carrying along in a kid-sized backpack. There is a free music video that goes along with this book on Bellissimavideo's YouTube channel for even more learning fun!
So if you are a kid who likes a bit of adventure, going on explore down under with this book is just the thing for you!
https://www.bellissimapublishing.com
https://youtu.be/
Contact
Penny D. Weiggand, Esq./JD
Bellissima Publsing, LLC
***@bellissimapublishing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Aug 04, 2017