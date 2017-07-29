News By Tag
CustomSoft implemented Bikers Software in International Market
CustomSoft is Indian Software Development Company implemented Bikers Software for international market.
Bikers Software by CustomSoft is an online Bike and bike parts store that has listings of various bike along with their features. Our Bikers System allows user to buy bike or bike parts and inventory online. Web Based Bikers System allow user to check various articles submitted by user and even comment on them.
Credit card payment facility is available. The visitor who visits the system must register himself by filling up personal details. After registration user can login to the system with his username and password in order to access the system.
User can check various bike listing and can view each bikes feature. User can also check features of the bike as well as inventory parts, and accessories. User may select the product and can add the product to shopping cart. User can make payment through credit cards by clicking on credit card payment option.
Advantages
• Register and Login
• See Products
• Add to cart
• Payment Gateway
• User does not have to go manually to purchase the product, this saves time as well as human effort of the user.
• User can view features of each product and can compare the products in order to purchase a better product.
• User can view products in effective graphical user interface.
• Review and Feedback
Client Testimonial
Mr. Bruck said that he is very happy for successful development of Bikers Portal. According to him CustomSoft developed Bikers Portal on given time and with best quality.
About CustomSoft
CustomSoft is a complete Software Services Provider Company based in India. CustomSoft provides full range of Software development services like Website Design and Development for Insurance, Healthcare, Retail, Hotel, Real Estate, Shipping, Logistic, E-Learning Solution and other IT related works. CustomSoft provide complete IT business solutions to organization who would like to have a Web presence for Business.
