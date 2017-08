Razorri launched the most compact vacuum sealer

Razorri E1800-C Vacuum Sealer - The slim beauty in your kitchen

-- Razorri just launched the most compact vacuum sealer Razorri E1800-C Razorri E1800-C got a super slim body, designed in an all-black color, which can fit in any small kitchen drawers. It will prevent oxidation in air-tight vacuum packaging and allow food to stay fresh for up to seven times longer than conventional storage methods. Razorri is a new brand in vacuum sealer and sous vide, but they quickly get the attention of the public with its high quality and nice designed products. Now it is getting a lot of good review from the users all over the world.Now sale on Amazon and Razorri.com