Razorri launched the most compact vacuum sealer
Razorri E1800-C Vacuum Sealer - The slim beauty in your kitchen
Razorri E1800-C got a super slim body, designed in an all-black color, which can fit in any small kitchen drawers. It will prevent oxidation in air-tight vacuum packaging and allow food to stay fresh for up to seven times longer than conventional storage methods.
Razorri is a new brand in vacuum sealer and sous vide, but they quickly get the attention of the public with its high quality and nice designed products. Now it is getting a lot of good review from the users all over the world.
Now sale on Amazon and Razorri.com
