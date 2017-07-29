Pixel Starships Heading Into Public Android Beta

Contact

Now in the final stages of its closed alpha with over 400 testers, Melbourne-based mobile gaming and apps software developer, SavySoda, is announcing the public beta release of its Pixel Starships Android version for 14 August 2017.The world's first 8-bit space strategy MMORPG, Pixel Starships hands total control to the user. As captain of their own starship, players can command crew, construction, training, research, exploration, and micro-manage all aspects of combat. Unlocked at level 3, Pixel Starships uniquely features programmable AI commands and a realistic market economy simulation. For a fully immersive space strategy experience, players can join Alliances and Global Chat to make friends, or duel other players in real-time. To celebrate the Android launch, the team at SavySoda has also created an all-new starship room- the Android room- where captains can now build Defensive Androids to guard their ships!With over 1.5 years in development, the Android version of Pixel Starships has been built from the ground up exclusively for Google Play. Utilising a Unity game engine, the Android version will offer graphics and special effects surpassing the current iOS version and introduces brand new features including Starship Painting and Crew-to-Crew turn-based adventure combat. Text-to-speech, IAP, and Subscriptions will also be available for Android 6.0+, allowing players to get the most out of their game.Since its initial iOS release last year, Pixel Starships has received over 2 million downloads and 10,000 user reviews with a stunning average of 4.7 stars across all versions in the App Store. A tribute to its constant development and dedicated team, Pixel Starships boasts a high retention rate with a loyal fan-base of over 100,000 MUA, and received five stars for its most recent three updates.Funded through Kickstarter, SavySoda's iOS version of Pixel Starships has been one of the most successful mobile games ever to be supported through the crowd-funding program. The mobile game has been featured on the App Store home page multiple times under Best New Games, Best Strategy Games, Best Space Games, and Best Indie Games.This year, Pixel Starships was selected by Apple to receive a permanent feature-landing page on both iPhone and iPad, and the space strategy game holds a secure place in the App Store's Top 150 Free Strategy Games and Top 150 Grossing Strategy Game charts.Pixel Starships will officially launch in the Google Play Store on 6 October 2017, and has been carefully localized for all major languages including: Japanese, Spanish, Russian, German, French, Arabic, Chinese, Korean, and more.