 
News By Tag
* Hanssuss Yelp
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Services
* More Industries...
News By Location
* California City
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
4321
July 2017
313029


Hans Suss - Yelp is selling its Eat24 food delivery service to Grubhub for $287.5 million in cash

 
CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. - Aug. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Hans Suss - Customer Relations


Yelp shares are up 19% in after-hours trading on the news. Shares of Grubhub were up 1.6%.

Yelp and Grubhub will enter into a "long-term strategic partnership" as part of the deal, in which Yelp will integrate online ordering from Grubhub restaurants into its platform.

The deal, which Yelp disclosed in its Q2 earnings announcement on Thursday, is subject to closing conditions, including antitrust approval. Under the terms of the deal, Yelp is entitled to a $15 million termination fee if the acquisition does not close by November due to antitrust conditions.

Yelp, an online reviews site, acquired Eat24 in February 2015 for $134 million.

The deal marks Grubhub's latest move to expand its reach to new users across different platforms. Last month Grubhub announced a deal to let Groupon's users order food from Grubhub's network of 55,000 partner restaurants. Grubhub also acquired certain assets of Groupon's OrderUp food delivery service.

Yelp's planned sale of Eat24, along with a $200 million buyback program announced on Thursday, were cheered on Wall Street, re-invigorating Yelp's stock, which finished Thursday's regular session down 28% from its 52-week high.

In an online presentation published on Yelp's site with its Q2 results, the company said the Grubhub partnership would "nearly double the online food ordering options" on Yelp.

http://hanssuss.com

Contact
Hans Suss
Alex Perkins
***@hanssuss.com
End
Source:yelp
Email:***@hanssuss.com Email Verified
Tags:Hanssuss Yelp
Industry:Services
Location:California City - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share