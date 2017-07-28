 
Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
321
July 2017
31302928


S. Lloyd Smith, Shareholder, Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC to Speak at TKG's Event

 
 
NEW YORK - Aug. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that S. Lloyd Smith, Shareholder, Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC will speak at the Knowledge Group's webcast entitled: "Exploring the "Patent Agent Privilege" Proposal and Its Anticipated Impacts on PTAB Proceedings LIVE Webcast."  This event is scheduled for August 30, 2017 from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM (ET).

For further details, please visit:

https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/legal/intellectual-property-law/exploring-the-patent-agent-privilege-proposal

About S. Lloyd Smith

Buchanan Shareholder S. Lloyd Smith focuses his practice on intellectual property litigation and enforcement matters. His case experience includes trademark infringement, false advertising, patent infringement, and unfair competition trials and litigation in various venues nationwide. He has argued before numerous U.S. District Courts nationwide, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit and the Third Circuit, and the U.S. International Trade Commission.

Lloyd is the Chair of the firm's Intellectual Property Litigation group, chair of the firm's practice group for litigation in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, and a member of the firm's Patent Office Litigation group.

To read Lloyd's insights on post-grant patent proceedings, visit Buchanan PTAB Report.

About Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC

Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC brings true partnership to their clients. With more than 500 attorneys and government relations professionals in 18 offices in the United States, Buchanan has formalized a model for consistently delivering the service attributes their clients most value. A nationally recognized firm, they provide a wide range of services in the areas of health care, financial services and banking, litigation, intellectual property, labor and employment, real estate, corporate and business law, tax, energy, and government relations.

For more information on Buchanan's Patent Office Litigation services, visit www.BIPC.com.

Event Synopsis:

The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has proposed a rule that would recognize a privilege for certain communications between U.S. patent agents or foreign non-attorney patent practitioners and their clients, to the same extent as communications between clients and U.S. attorneys. It would replace the current patchwork of common law, which requires a complex fact-based analysis to decide privilege questions.

In this LIVE Webcast, a panel of thought leaders brought together by The Knowledge Group will discuss how and to what extent the rule would protect communications from discovery in trial practice at the USPTO and the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB), including inter partes review, post-grant review, the transitional program for covered business method patents, and derivation proceedings under the Leahy-Smith America Invents Act (AIA).

Key topics include:

• Discovery
Inter Partes Review
• Post-Grant Review
• Business Method Patents
• Leahy-Smith America Invents Act
• Communications Covered
• Jurisdictional Limitations

About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series

The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register for an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/
