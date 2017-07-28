News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Sean B. Gentry, Associate Attorney, Ad Astra Law Group, LLP, to Speak at TKG's Event
For further details, please visit:
https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/
About Sean Gentry
Sean Gentry's practice with Ad Astra Law Group includes expertise in employment litigation for both employers and employees, as well as commercial and business disputes. He specializes in all phases of litigation and in efforts to avoid or resolve disputes before litigation. Mr. Gentry also assists employers with their labor and employment matters and human resource needs, including preparation of employment documents, advice on employment law to avoid liability, manager training, and navigation of workplace disputes.
Mr. Gentry is a member of ProVisors and was selected a Northern California Super Lawyers Rising Star for 2016 and 2017. He is active in the community as a volunteer and coach with UC Hastings' and UC Berkeley's Negotiation and Mediation Teams and with Bay Area high schools' We The People competition civics programs, and he is on the board of directors of Californians Advancing Civic Education.
About Ad Astra Law Group, LLP
Ad Astra Law Group LLP provides its clients with a full range of services related to employment and human resource management. Ad Astra represents businesses in the technology, wholesale, retail, transportation, professional services, real estate, and insurance industries, among others, and include among its clients businesses ranging in size from fewer than ten to more than 5,000 employees. Our firm name comes from the Latin phrase "per aspera ad astra" - meaning through hardships to the stars. We counsel our clients through difficult situations to achieve great results.
Event Synopsis:
The previous year has been an interesting year for employment law as it brought several employment law trends, remarkable court decisions and legislative developments which are expected to influence and redefine the 2017 employment landscape. Employers, employees, and businesses must keep themselves abreast with the dos and don'ts in employment law to avoid potential legal risks and pitfalls.
Listen as a distinguished panel of thought leaders and professionals brought together by The Knowledge Group provide the audience with an in-depth analysis of the 2016 Employment Law updates and have a thorough discussion of its possible implications on the 2017 employment landscape.
Key topics include:
· 2016 Employment Law Review
· Significant Court Decisions
· Recent Trends and Developments
· 2017 Implications
· How Will It Affect Employment?
· Identifying Potential Risks and Pitfalls
About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register for an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse