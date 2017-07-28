News By Tag
High-Powered Rapide Cuisine® Delivers True Back-of-the-House Capability
The Rapide Cuisine® Countertop High-Powered/Heavy-Duty Induction Range, offering industry-leading features, is the latest addition to Hatco® Corporation's innovative line of induction ranges.
Exclusive to the IRNG-PC1-36 model are User Programmable Presets (UPP) for the operator to create preset programs for repeat menu items, as well as a food temperature probe and four (4) surface temperature sensors for more accurate cooking control.
The high-powered Rapide Cuisine can withstand high ambient kitchen temperatures up to 124°F (51°C), while an energy-saving automatic shut-off prevents overheating. A fully sealed top with conformal-coated boards adds extra protection against grease or moisture. Heavy gauge stainless steel housing, side impact protection, and a scratch-hiding cooktop surface complete this commercial kitchen proof unit.
Standard features include: Pan Sense Technology (PST) to activate the unit only when a suitable pan is placed on top; Magnetic Power System (MPS) to provide the highest cooking power possible of any induction range available; a high resolution TFT display that instantly communicates precise power, temperature and timer settings; and a USB port for downloading system updates and adding new programmable modes.
