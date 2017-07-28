 
Industry News





High-Powered Rapide Cuisine® Delivers True Back-of-the-House Capability

The Rapide Cuisine® Countertop High-Powered/Heavy-Duty Induction Range, offering industry-leading features, is the latest addition to Hatco® Corporation's innovative line of induction ranges.
 
 
MILWAUKEE - Aug. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- The Rapide Cuisine® Countertop High-Powered/Heavy-Duty Induction Range, offering industry-leading features, is the latest addition to Hatco® Corporation's innovative line of induction ranges.

Exclusive to the IRNG-PC1-36 model are User Programmable Presets (UPP) for the operator to create preset programs for repeat menu items, as well as a food temperature probe and four (4) surface temperature sensors for more accurate cooking control.

The high-powered Rapide Cuisine can withstand high ambient kitchen temperatures up to 124°F (51°C), while an energy-saving automatic shut-off prevents overheating. A fully sealed top with conformal-coated boards adds extra protection against grease or moisture. Heavy gauge stainless steel housing, side impact protection, and a scratch-hiding cooktop surface complete this commercial kitchen proof unit.

Standard features include: Pan Sense Technology (PST) to activate the unit only when a suitable pan is placed on top; Magnetic Power System (MPS) to provide the highest cooking power possible of any induction range available; a high resolution TFT display that instantly communicates precise power, temperature and timer settings; and a USB port for downloading system updates and adding new programmable modes.

For additional information on the Hatco Rapide Cuisine® Countertop High-Powered/Heavy-Duty Induction Range and other equipment, contact your Hatco sales representative or visit the Hatco website at http://www.hatcocorp.com.

From the corporate offices in Milwaukee to the state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Sturgeon Bay, Wis., Hatco Corporation is a proud employee-owned company. Since 1950, Hatco has a history of excellence in the quality design, production and servicing of warming, toasting, holding, cooking, sanitizing and cooling equipment. Today, Hatco has introduced the versatile Hot/Cold Built-In Shelves and Glo-Ray® Curved Infrared Strip Heaters into its extensive line of innovative foodservice equipment.

Aug 03, 2017 News



