Burroughs Announces Launch of New Website

The new website illustrates Burroughs' mission of customer service. The interface adds simplicity and better navigation, offering customers an easier-to-use platform and features including support ticket submission options, direct access to the eAccess Customer Web Portal and a press room.
 
1 2
PLYMOUTH, Mich. - Aug. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Burroughs, Inc., a provider of service for financial and retail equipment, today announced the launch of a new website interface. The site, www.burroughs.com, is designed to reflect the company's commitment to customer service and satisfaction.

"While our prior website has served us well over the years," said Andrew Lawson, president, CEO and chairman for Burroughs, "this new interface adds simplicity and better navigation, offering our customers an easier-to-use platform.  I think our customers will like the look better, too."

The new website includes support ticket submission options, direct access to the eAccess Customer Web Portal and a press room. These changes are fully in step with ongoing updates being made throughout the company.

"We focused on building a website which illustrates our mission of customer service," said Director of Marketing and Sales Support Sandy Edwards. "The new site combines an overview of our company with a wealth of tools for our clients."

To find out more about the new Burroughs website as well as their ongoing customer service and support initiative, products, services and programs visit www.burroughs.com or call 1 (800) BURROUGHS.

_________________________________________________________

ABOUT BURROUGHS — For decades customers have depended on Burroughs for outstanding service delivery. With more than 800 customer service engineers delivering comprehensive and customized maintenance coverage throughout North American, Burroughs is recognized as the industry leading maintenance and support organizations for ATM, teller cash automation, smart safes, branch automation and self-service solutions. Burroughs utilizes leading edge technologies to support staff in multiple call centers, covering all time zones 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Visit www.burroughs.comfor more information.

