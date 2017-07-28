News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
TPDD Launch Goes "Au Natural" With New Brand
Tourism Port Douglas and Daintree (TPDD) has launched a fresh new brand that speaks directly to the reef and rainforest region's target markets.
"The TPDD board is excited about our new brand and future direction and we believe our members will be delighted.
"It will give our region a fresh, new face out in the highly competitive tourism-marketing sphere. Our old brand, which was launched in 2010, took us a long way but it was time for a refresh, from the typeface through to the logo itself."
The logo has been designed as a symbolic representation of the region, and is a stylised series of abstract shapes depicting the overlap between the Daintree Rainforest, Port Douglas and the Great Barrier Reef.
"The logo incorporates the ideas of keywords like natural, tropical, laid back, beautiful and untamed – just like the Douglas region.
The feeling is natural, rather than corporate, incorporating abstract shapes that represent the Great Barrier Reef and Daintree Rainforest.
Ms Bennett said TPDD had initially been focused on developing its new destination website, soon to be launched, which then evolved into the creative application of this new branding.
"Brisbane based graphic design and marketing agency Code Artists have worked exhaustively on this project, getting right to the heart of who our visitors are.
"They interviewed visitors and community members. The consumer led approach analysed data from existing websites and university reports, even turning to Roy Morgan Research to assign psychographic personality to each segment – our audience personas."
The target audience was identified as being mid-life homeowners, mid-life professionals, young singles or couples on lower income and renting in the suburbs, and well-set up retirees or soon to be retirees.
"Code Artists broke these demographics down to the 'Domestic Jugglers', 'Back to Nature', 'Leading Lifestyles' and 'Budget Lifestyle'.
"From there, they set out to create a symbolic representation of the region with brand colours inspired by the region and based on our current TPDD brand scheme that would appeal to our visitors – both an older, wealthier demographic and our younger, adventure-focused market.
Ms Bennett said the new brand would serve the Port Douglas and Daintree region well into the future.
"We are very excited to bring this to market and with the Douglas Shire Council confirming its funding commitment of $480,000 annually for the next three years, we have real confidence to go out there and do what we do best – market our destination ahead of the competition."
ENDS
For more information, please contact:
Tara Bennett, Executive Officer
Tourism Port Douglas & Daintree
Phone: 07 4099 4588
Email: eo@visitportdouglasdaintree.com
Web: www.visitportdouglasdaintree.com (http://www.tpdd.com.au/
Issued by Tanya Snelling
Strategic PR
P 0417 202 663
E tanya@strategicpr.com.au
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse