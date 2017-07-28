News By Tag
Mt. Rainier Railroad & Logging Museum Announces Dates and Fares for THE POLAR EXPRESS™ Train Ride
For Second Consecutive Year, Historic Scenic Railroad Near Mount Rainier National Park To Offer Fun, Family-Oriented Holiday Excursions in November and December Based On Best-Selling Children's Book and Academy Award®-Winning Animated Film
Tickets for THE POLAR EXPRESS™ Train Ride are now on sale through the MRRR's website at http://mtrainierrailroad.com/
"A delightful holiday tradition and outing for families around the country, THE POLAR EXPRESS™ Train Ride has become a highly-popular event series for the MRRR and its sister railroads, and one which continues to garner more interest nationwide with each passing year," said Allen C. Harper, co-owner, chairman, and chief executive officer of American Heritage Railways, Inc., the parent company of the Mt. Rainier Railroad and Logging Museum and Rail Events Inc. "These charming excursions bring immense enjoyment to families visiting the Mt. Rainer area. Additionally, these special events further validate the MRRR's deep commitment to staging fun, family-friendly excursions which are enjoyable for parents and children alike, and offer distinctive, memorable experiences for guests of all ages that last a lifetime."
About THE POLAR EXPRESS™ Train Ride
Now in its second year of operation in Elbe, THE POLAR EXPRESS™ Train Ride is one of the MRRR's premier annual events. Set to the sounds of the motion picture soundtrack, THE POLAR EXPRESS™ Train Ride lets passengers relive the magic of the story as they are whisked away on THE POLAR EXPRESS™. Once on board, guests enjoy hot chocolate and holiday treats as they read the classic children's book along with the characters. At the North Pole, Santa Claus and his helpers greet all passengers, and then board the train to give each child their first gift of Christmas — a silver sleigh bell. Chefs in each car lead passengers in singing Christmas carols on the ride back to Elbe. For a video experience of THE POLAR EXPRESS™ Train Ride, please visit http://www.youtube.com/
THE POLAR EXPRESS™ Train Ride: Full Schedule
The MRRR's THE POLAR EXPRESS™ Train Ride begins on Friday, Nov. 17, with at least two excursions planned for each day at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. PST. Additional excursions may be added those days based on consumer demand. Starting Wednesday, Dec. 13 and continuing through Sunday, Dec. 31, the MRRR will operate three THE POLAR EXPRESS™ Train Ride excursions each day at 3:30, 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. PST. The full schedule is as follows:
Dates Excursion Times (All Times PST)
November 17-19, 22, and 24-26 | December 1-3 and 7-10 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.
December 13-24 and 26-31 3:30, 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.
THE POLAR EXPRESS™ Train Ride: 2017 Fare Categories and Pricing Breakdown
Tickets for THE POLAR EXPRESS™ Train Ride are now on sale through the MRRR website at http://mtrainierrailroad.com/
STANDARD CLASS
FIRST CLASS
Adult
Age 12+ Child
Age 2-11 Adult
Age 12+ Child
Age 2-11
VALUE $32 $22 $50 $40
OFF-PEAK $36 $26 $58 $48
PEAK $48 $38 $68 $58
XMAS EVE $54 $43 $73 $63
Pricing Category Dates
Value: December 7-8 and 13-14
Off-Peak: November 17-19, 22 and 24-26
December 1-3, 9-10 and 28-31
Peak: December 15-23 and 26-27
Christmas Eve: December 24
Parking is available in the MRRR parking lot near the depot for $4.00 per vehicle.
About THE POLAR EXPRESS Film
The Academy Award winning team of Tom Hanks and director Robert Zemeckis reunite for THE POLAR EXPRESS, an inspiring adventure based on the beloved children's book by Chris Van Allsburg. When a doubting young boy takes an extraordinary train ride to the North Pole, he embarks on a journey of self-discovery that shows him that the wonder of life never fades for those who believe. Sony Pictures Imageworks and visual effects supervisor Ken Ralston, Oscar winners for their innovative work, help bring the story vividly to the screen in full computer-generation (CG) animation through Imageworks' next-generation motion capture process that allows live-action performances to drive the emotions and movements of the digital characters. Warner Home Video will once again offer THE POLAR EXPRESS in standard-definition, Blu-ray and 3D DVD versions this holiday season.
