August 2017
Elite women of the American mortgage industry revealed

75 Women have been recognized as some of the mortgage industry's top professionals
 
 
CENTENNIAL, Colo. - Aug. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Mortgage Professional America has just released the Elite Women 2017 report, recognizing 75 female professionals who are breaking the status quo as they become some of the industry's top leaders and executives.

From an overwhelming number of nominations received nationwide, MPA culled the list to 75 women who are slowly changing the face of the American mortgage industry. 25% of the women on this list hold top C-suite or leadership positions, including founders and owners of their own companies and brokerages.

"In an industry where majority of leadership roles are still male-dominated, the women on this list are slowly changing the game," said Heather Turner, MPA journalist. "This year's elite women have overcome obstacles and broken through barriers to become some of the industry's top professionals. They are the innovators, mentors, and trendsetters who inspire the success of their peers every day and are ultimately influencing to change the face of this industry."

The full report is in issue 10.03 of Mortgage Professional America, out now or view the list online at http://www.mpamag.com/rankings/elite-women-2017/

Mortgage Professional America is abi-monthly magazine that provides fresh, unique research into the industry, gains the insights of leading industry figures, and equips mortgage and finance professionals with vital, cutting-edge knowledge. Delivered to the all the key players in the mortgage and finance industry nationwide, MPA offers mortgage and finance professionals practical knowledge on how to grow and strengthen their businesses. You can also visit the MPA website (http://www.mpamag.com/) for the latest news in the mortgage industry.

Contact
Katrina Ricarte
katrina.ricarte@keymedia.com
