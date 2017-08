Elite women of the American mortgage industry revealed

75 Women have been recognized as some of the mortgage industry's top professionals

has just released the Elite Women 2017 report, recognizing 75 female professionals who are breaking the status quo as they become some of the industry's top leaders and executives. From an overwhelming number of nominations received nationwide, culled the list to 75 women who are slowly changing the face of the American mortgage industry. 25% of the women on this list hold top C-suite or leadership positions, including founders and owners of their own companies and brokerages. "In an industry where majority of leadership roles are still male-dominated, the women on this list are slowly changing the game," said Heather Turner, journalist. "This year's elite women have overcome obstacles and broken through barriers to become some of the industry's top professionals. They are the innovators, mentors, and trendsetters who inspire the success of their peers every day and are ultimately influencing to change the face of this industry." The full report is in issue 10.03 of out now or view the list online at http://www.mpamag.com/rankings/elite-women-2017/