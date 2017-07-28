News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Maxlider Brothers Customs Featured in National eBay Ad Campaign, eBay Motors Blog
Custom car shop Maxlider, based in Bloomington, Illinois, was recently featured in a national eBay commercial and the eBay Motors blog. The growing company is drawing attention for their great work and colorful style.
The 60-second "Fill Your Cart with Color" commercial highlights the most colorful eBay sellers and companies that buy and sell on eBay. The commercial (https://www.youtube.com/
"This is how these real enthusiasts from different parts of our country — who are featured in our new TV ad — are bringing color to the world in their own ways," says Hal Lawton (https://www.ebayinc.com/
Thirty-four seconds into the commercial, Co-Founder and CEO Erik Maxlider is seen yelling with excitement into the camera as two members of his team peel out behind him in a modified 1969 Ford Bronco. It's a clip that has excited and resonated with viewers. Since the commercial first aired, Erik Maxlider states that "at least three times a day on the Maxlider Facebook or Instagram accounts and through emails and calls, we hear about someone seeing us on the ad."
Maxlider welcomes the added attention to what they're doing and how they are doing it. "It's truly an honor and a blessing to have someone interested in what you do and see how passionate you are about doing it," says Maxlider. Founded in 2013, Maxlider Brothers Customs has become the go-to for classic car restoration and Ford Broncos in the Midwest. They have built a fun and loud reputation on social media and have drawn interest to their work in creative ways, including by building a custom 4-door Ford Bronco (http://www.maxliderbros.com/
For Erik, the work his team does at Maxlider goes far beyond repairing and restoring classic cars. "Our purpose is to help people create memories with their families that last a lifetime, and we just happen to love what we're doing at the same time."
In late July, Maxlider was also featured in the popular eBay Motors Blog. The article, Maxlider Brothers Customs: A Business Built on Passion for Ford Broncos (https://www.ebay.com/
Follow the colorful work of the Maxlider Brothers Customs team by visiting their website here at MaxliderBros.com, and by following them on Facebook (https://www.instagram.com/
Contact
Erik Maxlider
***@maxliderbros.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse