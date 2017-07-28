 
Have COPD? Effectiveness of COPD DVD featured on Public Television

COPD, a lung disease that limits airflow and causes shortness of breath can make the simple task of breathing very difficult. If you or a loved one live with COPD, learn more about COPD at home treatment as featured on Public Television
 
 
COPD? Get Stronger Breathing Muscles with this COPD DVD
 
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Aug. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- COPD, a progressive lung disease limits airflow and causes shortness of breath. Normally easy tasks such as grocery shopping, having a shower, and performing household duties can make the simple task of breathing very difficult. If you or a loved one live with asthma, bronchitis or emphysema, Suzanne Andrews,  producer of the popular Public Television series, Functional Fitness, created a medically engineered COPD DVD program that helps you improve your ability to breathe, increase your energy to participate in daily activities and release stress.

A licensed Occupational Therapy Practitioner, Suzanne Andrews instructs you with gentle therapeutic breathing and specially designed therapeutic pulmonary techniques to help increase your lung capacity.

While exercise might not be the first thing that comes to mind with COPD, exercise is essential because the less active you are, the weaker your muscles get. Since weak muscles need more oxygen,  this causes a chain reaction of being short of breath.

Suzanne guides you with easy to follow doctor recommended, techniques to create stronger breathing muscles. You have a choice of performing the movements seated or standing. The DVD also contains special therapeutic energy conservation techniques to improve your ability to cook, dress, play with your pet and more to help you stay active and get more enjoyment out of life.

By focusing on progression of strengthening your breathing muscles through
a combination of leg strengthening and walking moves integrated with arm strengthening and breathing exercises, Suzanne Andrews Functional Fitness COPD DVD helps restore and maintain your quality of life.
See a free preview of Suzanne Andrews Functional Fitness COPD at

https://healthwiseexercise.com/products/copd-dvd-suzannea...

