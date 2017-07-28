News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Have COPD? Effectiveness of COPD DVD featured on Public Television
COPD, a lung disease that limits airflow and causes shortness of breath can make the simple task of breathing very difficult. If you or a loved one live with COPD, learn more about COPD at home treatment as featured on Public Television
A licensed Occupational Therapy Practitioner, Suzanne Andrews instructs you with gentle therapeutic breathing and specially designed therapeutic pulmonary techniques to help increase your lung capacity.
While exercise might not be the first thing that comes to mind with COPD, exercise is essential because the less active you are, the weaker your muscles get. Since weak muscles need more oxygen, this causes a chain reaction of being short of breath.
Suzanne guides you with easy to follow doctor recommended, techniques to create stronger breathing muscles. You have a choice of performing the movements seated or standing. The DVD also contains special therapeutic energy conservation techniques to improve your ability to cook, dress, play with your pet and more to help you stay active and get more enjoyment out of life.
By focusing on progression of strengthening your breathing muscles through
a combination of leg strengthening and walking moves integrated with arm strengthening and breathing exercises, Suzanne Andrews Functional Fitness COPD DVD helps restore and maintain your quality of life.
See a free preview of Suzanne Andrews Functional Fitness COPD at
https://healthwiseexercise.com/
Contact
Healthwise Exercise
***@healthwiseexercise.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse