Nexstar chooses Bitcentral's Core News™ solution to modernize WKRN's news system

WKRN – Nashville, Tennessee (2017)

Contact

Sonia Fernandez

***@bitcentral.com Sonia Fernandez

End

-- Bitcentral, Inc., a provider of workflow solutions that maximize the value of media, is supplying Nexstar with critical news station infrastructure to handle growing channel output demands. Today it announced that WKRN, an ABC-affiliated television station located in Nashville, Tennessee and owned by Nexstar Media Group has modernized their news system with Core News. WKRN now enables anyone to collaborate, log and edit file-based and live video on the web from anywhere at any time, gaining greater visibility to create, manage and deliver more content across more platforms in less time and with greater control.WKRN now has a full Bitcentral playout solution that allows the station to achieve a tight integration with their existing non-linear editing system, driving play-to-air servers and ingest encoding, taking rundowns to air without a hitch. Writers, producers and directors can now attach items to their stories in rundowns with multiple file type options, access all video sources (live and non-live) and manage content in real time, quickly and efficiently within a unified and intuitive environment.With corporate headquarters in Newport Beach, CA and Latin American headquarters in Mexico City, Mexico, Bitcentral provides efficient and customized software solutions that maximize the value of media workflows. Our Core News solution is #1 in U.S. News Production, with over 255 TV stations going to air every day. This scalable system allows stations of all sizes to unify their story production processes with the most relevant features at the highest efficiency, with rock solid reliability and world class support.Bitcentral is a software company dedicated to helping traditional broadcasters evolve in a world where content is coming from anywhere and going everywhere. Our products transform media operations with tools that enable content producers to deliver exceptional programming to their viewers and help their organizations grow each day. Over 1,000 media operations worldwide rely on Bitcentral news production and master control automation solutions and we're proud to deliver the most outstanding customer experience in our industry for over 20 years. Thank you to all our customers who have helped Bitcentral grow. We are more motivated than ever to help you improve your media workflows to increase your productivity.If you'd like an expert at Bitcentral to walk you through our workflow solutions, please email lbennington@bitcentral.comFor media inquiries contact Sonia Fernandez: sfernandez@bitcentral.com