ABI Brokers $4.675M Apartment Sale in South Arcadia Neighborhood
According to Rue Bax, Senior Managing Partner at ABI, from the buyer's perspective, "This is a tremendous growth area where the Buyer sees great value in having an all two bedroom – two bathroom apartment project, that can still be further renovated in the interiors with washer/dryer upgrades."
The property is ideally located in the South Arcadia Neighborhood which is minutes from both North Tempe and Downtown Phoenix. With easy access to highways, Sky Harbor International Airport, job epicenters, higher education schools, quality healthcare and shopping, the property is uniquely positioned for continued high demand.
Sale Highlights:
• Well maintained and renovated apartment community
• Attractive Unit Mix Consisting of all Two Bedroom / Two Bath Unit Types
• Close to heavily trafficked transportation/
The Buyer is a private investor from Oregon.
The Seller is an experienced private investor from California, with other multifamily holdings in the Phoenix MSA.
The multifamily brokerage team of Rue Bax, John Kobierowski, Alon Shnitzer, Eddie Chang and Doug Lazovick, represented the Seller in this transaction.
