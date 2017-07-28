 
Dr. Jill Hessler Voted Best Cosmetic Surgeon and Best Place for Laser Surgery

 
 
PALO ALTO, Calif. - Aug. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Dr. Jill Hessler was recently voted the "Best Cosmetic Surgeon" and her practice "Best Place for Laser Surgery" in Silicon Valley by readers of the San Jose Mercury News. She has featured in a special annual "Reader's Choice Awards" section of the newspaper recognizing all of the most sought-after places and services in Silicon Valley.

The double board certified facial plastic surgeon is committed to refining the face, eyes, nose and neck through an extensive array of surgical and minimally invasive facial rejuvenation procedures. In addition to offering traditional procedures like facelift, eyelid lift and rhinoplasty, Dr. Hessler is an expert in laser skin resurfacing. Her Palo Alto office is equipped with the latest laser technology to minimize signs of aging and sun damage and rejuvenate the skin.

Dr. Hessler was recognized by readers for her thorough, educational and patient-focused approach. She and her staff never use sales tactics or pressure to force patients into treatment; the emphasis is on personalized care and compassion.

Her patients aren't the only ones that respect Dr. Hessler; she has also been nominated by her peers for Best Doctors, Inc., a national award recognizing the most qualified physicians in the United States.

For more information about the award-winning Silicon Valley facial plastic surgeon, please call Hessler Plastic Surgery at (650) 799-9009 or visit: hesslerplasticsurgery.com

About Dr. Jill Hessler

Jill Hessler, M.D., is an experienced facial plastic surgeon serving Palo Alto, San Jose and the entire Bay Area. She is board certified by the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery and the American Board of Otolaryngology.

Dr. Hessler received her otolaryngology training at Washington University and was chosen for a facial plastic and reconstructive surgery fellowship training program at the University

Dr. Jill Hessler
Dr. Jill Hessler
