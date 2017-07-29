 
Nearshore Americas Recognized as Top Resource for Latin American Startup News

 
 
NEW YORK - Aug. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- --- Nearshore Americas, the leading media and research platform for the IT and BPO services industries in the Americas, has been ranked as the number one resource for Latin American startup news by digital marketing company Launchway Media.

In its ranking, Launchway Media praised Nearshore Americas for its focus on topics that could impact startups in the region, as well as the collection of poignant commentaries from successful Latin American entrepreneurs, stating that it "can be difficult to locate trustworthy news outlets covering the startup ecosystem in Latin America, especially in English".


Nearshore Americas has excelled in this category, demonstrating unique insight into the current environment for startup entrepreneurs, access to funding, cross-border alliance building and overall health of the startup ecosystem in the region. "This recognition is a testament to the skill and determination of the Nearshore Ameircas team," said Kirk Laughlin, Nearshore's Managing Director. "We launched our operation eight years ago recognizing there is tremendous interest in the emergence of the start-up scene in Latin America. It's great to see our work making an impact."

About Nearshore Americas

Nearshore Americas produces authoritative and independent news, analysis, and research from within the fast-emerging Latin American and Caribbean BPO, IT, software, and call center industries.

Our team, which includes staffers and contributors from countries throughout the region, is dedicated to expanding knowledge around Americas-centric investment and innovation. Our mission is to illuminate, inspire, and motivate business decision makers to more closely examine investment in services and partnership opportunities in the Americas.

Nearshore Americas is owned by Next Coast Media, a digital media and integrated marketing services firm based outside of New York City.

Website: www.nearshoreamericas.com

Contact

Jessica Reyes, Marketing Director at Nearshore Americas: jessica@nextcoastmedia.com

