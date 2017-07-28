News By Tag
PERFECTLY SQUARE, A Fantasy Fable For All Ages, now in full color print
A fanciful fable of geometric shapes fosters Unity In Diversity.
"Dr Dolly," a communication specialist with a lifelong personal and professional commitment to writing and to human relations issues, allows fantasy and wit to extol the value of appreciating everyone's unique gifts and achieving unity within diversity.
Depending on their own experiences and concerns, readers--from mature children and older students to adults of all kinds--bring various interpretations to the timeless allegory, from diverse races and abilities to personality, gender, political, religious, lgbt issues, and more. The small book is, first of all, a fun read, a popular gift and a bedside favorite, one that readers savor repeatedly.
This new edition includes extensive, theme-clustered author questions at the end to spur thought and discussion for individuals and groups. Optional related materials of special benefit to religious and other organizations and classes of various ages include a survey instrument, "What Shape Are You In?"; two workshop modules, "SELFSHAPE"and "RELATIONSHAPES"
Dr. Dolly Haik-Adams Berthelot is a human communication specialist and professional writer with a meandering career that reflects her creativity and love for new challenges. From Southeastern Louisiana College (now SLU), Hammond, she earned a B.A. in English Liberal Arts with Sociology minor; from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, an M.S. and Ed.D. combining communication (writing, journalism, interpersonal communication, social and humanistic psychology, group dynamics) with curriculum and instruction (adult learning, creative program and instructional design). On the faculty of the esteemed Loyola University of the South Communication Department (New Orleans), Dr. Dolly taught magazine and newspaper journalism. In East Tennessee and Florida, she has taught 7th-12th grades through university and graduate levels and addressed Fortune 500 and other business and organization audiences; she has edited, advised, and consulted with daily and weekly publications, published in regional, national, and international magazines, and authored and edited several other books, including Pioneer Spirit 76, the BicenTENNial anthology of the Smoky Mountain Region, and (through mineyourmemories1.com) life stories for clients. Her consulting includes business/organizational training and development, creative workshop and manual designs, conflict management, diversity training, and teambuilding. She now concentrates on her own memoir writing and working one-on-one to achieve the communication, relationship, and story-sharing goals of individual clients.
Dr. Berthelot has lived in Turkey and Germany and travelled widely. Now widowed with one adult son, she enjoys her life on the NW Florida Gulf Coast, particularly various arts and quality time with friends and family.
This color edition of PERFECTLY SQUARE and limited copies of the original softcover book and related materials are available through Energion Publications and through major retailers. See drdollyb.com/
Contact
Henry Neufeld
***@energion.com
