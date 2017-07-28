News By Tag
Muslims for Progressive Values Asks President Trump to Defend Human Rights
and Demand Saudia Arabia Stop Impending Executions of Mujtaba al -Sweikat and Others
Al-Sweikat and 13 other men appear to be on the verge of being executed. Like al-Sweikat, the men were mostly charged with offenses related to attending pro-democracy (https://www.amnesty.org/
MPV President Ani Zonneveld points out that, "The actions of Saudi Arabia, its unjust and barbaric forms of punishment are seen as representative of Islam, effectively increasing mysoIslamia (hate of Muslims and Islam) in the U.S. and Europe. Instead of chopping off his head, allowing al-Sweikat to come study at Western Michigan University will demonstrate that education is valued in Islam and that KSA can earn back some respect."
Since 2007, MPV has been out in front of American Muslim organizations in the call for human rights and equality. MPV is a faith-based, grassroots, American human rights NGO that embodies and advocates for the traditional Qur'anic values of social justice and equality for all for the 21st century. As a progressive Muslim voice, MPV participates in civil discourse, engages with the media and government entities, and partners with both Muslim and non-Muslim progressive organizations.
Jordan Elgrably, Communications Manager
***@mpvusa.org
