Muslims for Progressive Values Asks President Trump to Defend Human Rights

Demand Saudia Arabia Stop Impending Executions of Mujtaba al-Sweikat and Others

Contact

Jordan Elgrably, Communications Manager

***@mpvusa.org Jordan Elgrably, Communications Manager

--calls on President Trump to demand that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) stop the execution by beheading of Saudi student Mujtaba al-Sweikat. Accused of being an anti-government protestor at age 17, al-Sweikat has been accepted to study Western Michigan University, but is under arrest in Riyadh where his life is on the line.Al-Sweikat and 13 other men appear to be on the verge of being executed. Like al-Sweikat, the men were mostly charged with offenses related to attending pro-democracy (https://www.amnesty.org/en/get-involved/take-action/stop-14-men-being-executed-in-saudi-arabia/)protests. MPV joins the American Federation of Teachers and the human rights organization Reprieve in asking President Trump to support human rights for all, and demand that Saudi Arabia preserve the lives of these young people. Said American Federation of Teachers president Randi Weingarten, "We implore President Trump, as the standard-bearer for our great nation, to do everything in his power to stop the atrocities that may otherwise take place in Saudi Arabia."MPV President Ani Zonneveld points out that, "The actions of Saudi Arabia, its unjust and barbaric forms of punishment are seen as representative of Islam, effectively increasing(hate of Muslims and Islam) in the U.S. and Europe. Instead of chopping off his head, allowing al-Sweikat to come study at Western Michigan University will demonstrate that education is valued in Islam and that KSA can earn back some respect."Since 2007, MPV has been out in front of American Muslim organizations in the call for human rights and equality.is a faith-based, grassroots, American human rights NGO that embodies and advocates for the traditional Qur'anic values of social justice and equality for all for the 21century. As a progressive Muslim voice, MPV participates in civil discourse, engages with the media and government entities, and partners with both Muslim and non-Muslim progressive organizations.