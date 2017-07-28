 
BornFree Wellness Center Opens in Germantown

New opioid clinic provides addiction treatment for surrounding area
 
GERMANTOWN, Md. - Aug. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Company officials today announced that BornFree Wellness Center, a new holistic opioid addiction treatment clinic, has begun serving patients in Montgomery County and the surrounding area.

Opioid addiction has reached a crisis level in Maryland, with overdoses now on par with heart attacks, strokes, and cancer as a leading cause of death. Organization founder Shariq Mirza recognized an opportunity to help alter this alarming trend and provide help to people who need it.

"We treat every patient we serve with the dignity and compassion they deserve," said Mirza. "In doing so, our goal is to help remove the stigma of addiction and foster conditions of learning, understanding, and healthy living in our community."

BornFree Wellness Center bases its treatment programs on holistic well-being plans to care for the physical, emotional, and spiritual needs of each patient. The clinic's founders believe that a successful path to recovery is unique to every individual, and as such augment methadone and buprenorphine therapies with individual case management and strong patient support.

Mirza: "Given the growing rates of addiction in Maryland and in our country in general, many people know or love someone who is struggling. No one beats this disease without help, and we are fully committed to what is no less than a life-saving mission."

About BornFree Wellness Center: BornFree Wellness Center provides individualized addiction treatment and drug abuse prevention services to patients, families, and organizations in Germantown and neighboring towns and cities.

Visit us at https://www.bornfreewellness.com

Maheen Nasim
***@bornfreewellness.com
