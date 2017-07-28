 
ACEC/MA announces TranSystems Corporation as 2017 winner of Bronze Engineering Excellence Award

TransSystems Corporation won for their work on the Revere Beach Parkway over the MBTA and B & M project.
 
 
TranSystems Revere Beach Pkwy
TranSystems Revere Beach Pkwy
 
REVERE, Mass. - Aug. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- The American Council of Engineering Companies of Massachusetts (ACEC/MA) has named TranSystems Corporation with offices in Boston, as a winner of a 2017 Bronze Engineering Excellence Awards for work on the Revere Beach Parkway over the MBTA and B & M project in Revere, Massachusetts.

The 2017 Engineering Excellence Awards were announced at the recent ACEC/MA Engineering Excellence and Awards Gala with emcees Carol Gladstone, Commissioner of the Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance and Commissioner Leo Roy of the Department of Conservation and Recreation.

TranSystems designed replacement of the bridge carrying Revere Beach Parkway over the MBTA. Severe deterioration resulted in a three-ton load limit with the bridge closed to trucks.  TranSystems proposed superstructure replacement with substructure rehabilitation. The new bridge eliminated load restrictions, increased vertical clearance and relocated utilities from the sidewalk to under the bridge. The new pony truss superstructure visually complements the

nature of the historic district. To limit traffic impacts, the design incorporated accelerated construction techniques using precast/preassembled substructure elements. As a result, each barrel closure was limited to nine days.  Intersections were reconstructed to add accessible pedestrian signals and paths.

"The winning projects exemplify ingenuity and professionalism and represent the breadth of engineering's contribution to our everyday lives," said ACEC/MA President Mark S. Bartlett PE, Senior Associate at Stantec, Inc. "They are outstanding examples of how engineers connect communities, provide safe and reliable water and energy, and make our buildings safe and efficient. The professional engineers and their colleagues at our member firms are dedicated to working on quality infrastructure, which wouldn't otherwise exist. These outstanding projects are but a few examples of the quality work designed by Massachusetts engineering firms."

About ACEC/MA
The American Council of Engineering Companies of Massachusetts (ACEC/MA) is the business association of the Massachusetts engineering industry, representing over 120 independent engineering companies engaged in the development of transportation, environmental, industrial, and other infrastructure. Founded in 1960 and headquartered in Boston, MA, ACEC/MA is a member organization of the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) based in Washington, DC.  ACEC is a national federation of 51 state and regional organizations. For more information on ACEC/MA, visit their website at www.acecma.org. ACEC/MA is undertaking an awareness campaign to educate the public on the many contributions engineers make (or the engineering innovations) in everyday life through their hash tag #EngineeringGoFigure. To Follow us on Twitter:  @ACECMA
ACEC/MA
