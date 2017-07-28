 
InfoSayso - A New Company Focused On The Best Of The Web

Infosayo is a company based out of Atlanta, GA that features popular services and the best companies that provides those services.
 
ATLANTA - Aug. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- InfoSayso is actually a company that is more than 10 years in the making. It was originally supposed to be launched in late 2005, but due to Hurricane Katrina, the launch of the site was put on hold indefintely. Now nearly 12 years later, InfoSayso will finally be launched.

It's a website that will focus on popular topics, products and services provided mainly online. But the difference between Infosayso and other similiar websites is that InfoSayso will provide "quick guides" for consumers to read to get a better understanding of the service or product they are looking to buy.

As of today, Infosayso is partnered with nearly 10 of the most popular companies online including Liberty Mutual and Hostgator. Some of the features that are in the works are consumers reviews and user generated tutorials. By implementing these 2 features, the site be able to generate much more traffic and will be able to grow at a very fast rate.

The site will be launched on Aug 4th, and can be seen at https://www.infosayso.com - InfoSayso LLC
Tags:Consumer, Internet, Products
Industry:Consumer
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Subject:Websites
