 
News By Tag
* Treasury
* Risk Management
* Cpe
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Finance
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Chicago
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
321
July 2017
31302928


Finance & Risk Professionals To Learn Best Practices During Treasury Boot Camp

 
CHICAGO - Aug. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- TreaSolution, Inc. is hosting a Treasury Boot Camp on September 14th & 15th in Chicago, Illinois.

The Treasury Boot Camp will be a two day treasury and risk management professional development program that will cover treasury management, financial risk management, international cash management, internal controls and treasury technology. This professional education course will facilitate active learning by studying examples of treasury and risk management best practices. Furthermore, the Treasury Boot Camp will encourage group discussions and provide attendees opportunities for professional networking.

"Continuing education is critical for the sustained success of finance, treasury and risk management professionals." said Dan Carmody, President of TreaSolution, Inc. "TreaSolution is proud to offer a professional development course that will teach treasury and risk management best practices."

Registration for the Treasury Boot Camp is currently open and class size is limited. If you would like to learn more about Treasury Boot Camp, please visit:

http://www.treasolution.com/treasury-boot-camp.html

About TreaSolution, Inc.

TreaSolution is a treasury and risk management consulting and training company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. TreaSolution's consulting services focuses on assisting clients in creating world-class treasury departments which utilize current technologies and best practices. TreaSolutions's training services host professional education seminars pertaining to treasury, risk and accounting management.

Contact
TreaSolution, Inc.
***@treasolution.com
End
Source:
Email:***@treasolution.com Email Verified
Tags:Treasury, Risk Management, Cpe
Industry:Finance
Location:Chicago - Illinois - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share