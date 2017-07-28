Finance & Risk Professionals To Learn Best Practices During Treasury Boot Camp

End

-- TreaSolution, Inc. is hosting a Treasury Boot Camp on September 14& 15in Chicago, Illinois.The Treasury Boot Camp will be a two day treasury and risk management professional development program that will cover treasury management, financial risk management, international cash management, internal controls and treasury technology. This professional education course will facilitate active learning by studying examples of treasury and risk management best practices. Furthermore, the Treasury Boot Camp will encourage group discussions and provide attendees opportunities for professional networking.said Dan Carmody, President of TreaSolution, Inc.Registration for the Treasury Boot Camp is currently open and class size is limited. If you would like to learn more about Treasury Boot Camp, please visit:TreaSolution is a treasury and risk management consulting and training company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. TreaSolution's consulting services focuses on assisting clients in creating world-class treasury departments which utilize current technologies and best practices. TreaSolutions's training services host professional education seminars pertaining to treasury, risk and accounting management.