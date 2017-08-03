 
NoMo Nausea Brings Natural Nausea Relief to CVS Pharmacies

 
 
TAMPA, Fla. - Aug. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- NoMo Nausea is overjoyed to announce that its NoMo Nausea Kids wristband will be available at 6,000 CVS Pharmacies nationwide starting August fifth. NoMo Nausea is a rapidly expanding start-up company founded by master momepreneur Jacqueline Darna. The NoMo Nausea Kids wristband combines the ancient Chinese practice of acupressure and the benefits of peppermint aromatherapy to provide an instant, effective and natural treatment for even the most stubborn nausea and vomiting. Seeing both the value and the need for more anti-nausea products, CVS will now be bringing the drug-free NoMo Nausea Kids band to its conveniently located pharmacies all over the United States.

         In addition to being pediatrician recommended, the NoMo Nausea band won an award from Star Magazine for being a favorite product among celebrity Moms. Using a patented formula, the NoMo Nausea Kids wristband has been clinically shown to relieve nausea and vomiting in seconds. Many parents also love the band because it works wonders for a variety ailments including seasickness, carsickness and cold/flu related nausea and vomiting. This powerful wristband also can save a parent from having to clean up a puke stained car seat and help even the most seasickness prone children enjoy a nausea-free cruise.

         Jacqueline Darna, inventor of the NoMo Nausea wristband and CEO of the company, was ecstatic when she received the news about the CVS partnership. "I'm so grateful to have the opportunity to work with the superb leadership team at CVS, and I'm so happy that people who suffer from nausea and vomiting can now purchase our wristband at 6,000 CVS Pharmacies across the country," Darna said.

         NoMo Nausea's reach has been growing rapidly. The NoMo Nausea wristband recently became available at over 200 Bed Bath & Beyond stores nationwide and online at Walmart. For more information about the NoMo Nausea wristband and its sister product NoMo Migraine please visit https://nomonausea.com.

About NoMo Nausea

The NoMo Nausea band is the first and only natural way to stop nausea, vomiting and headaches instantly for adults and kids. This 3 in 1 stylish and waterproof wristband combines fast acting peppermint aromatherapy with long lasting acupressure to stop even the worst morning sickness, seasickness, chemotherapy nausea, migraines and more. NoMo Nausea is sold online at www.NoMoNausea.com, on Amazon.com, in pharmacies, natural stores, doctors' offices, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, dive shops nationwide and in airports exclusively at Stellar Partners, Inc. Newsstands.

