Route 66 Community Becomes Destination for Outdoor Recreation Enthusiasts
There's a new faction of Route 66 Fans that are also very devoted Outdoor Recreation Enthusiasts and their numbers are growing.
Hualapai Mountain Park with miles of scenic wooded trails is twelve miles south of Kingman, The Cerbat foothills trail system located on the northwestern edge of the city is recognized throughout Arizona as a premier destination for mountain bike enthusiasts. Sixty scenic miles to the west, on Route 66, Grand Canyon Caverns offers wheelchair accessible tours, as well as spelunking opportunities. A lunch room recently added to the caverns provides visitors with a unique dining experience. Two-day whitewater rafting trips through the Grand Canyon are another popular attraction.
Ramada Kingman and Canyon 66 Restaurant & Lounge, an historic hotel property recently renovated as a full-service Route 66 Resort, incorporates the diverse array of outdoor recreational opportunities in its marketing campaigns.
Recently the hotel served as the host property for the TrialGP Wagner Cup motorcycle event in Hualapai Mountain Park, an event that brought 70 riders from throughout the world and more than 4,000 spectators to the park.
The Outdoor Industry Association recently released the state-by-state Outdoor Recreation Economy Report, which demonstrates the powerful impact that outdoor recreation has on Arizona's economy.
The report shows that the outdoor recreation economy in Arizona directly contributes to the creation of 201,000 jobs and annually generates $21.2 billion in consumer spending and $1.4 billion in state and local tax revenue. The report also noted that 59 percent of Arizona's 6.9 million residents participate in outdoor recreation each year.
Kingman is ideally suited for this, and to market itself as an outdoor recreation destination. When coupled with the international interest in historic Route 66, and the towns proximity to the Grand Canyon as well as a major international airport, development of trail systems, campgrounds, and related infrastructure will ensure the popularity of Kingman with outdoor enthusiasts.
For more information about Ramada Kingman, walking tours, or information about area attractions such as Grand Canyon Caverns, Hualapai Mountain Park, and the Cerbat trail system, please contact Robert Walton, Sales Manager at Ramada Kingman at bobw@ramadakingman.com or by phone at (928) 753-6262.
About Ramada Kingman
The Ramada Kingman Hotel in Kingman, AZ is a full-service resort centrally located in northwestern Arizona known for its expansive mural displays. Kingman is a stop for Amtrak on the line connecting Los Angeles with Chicago, and Ramada Kingman is a 15-minute drive from Kingman Airport. Shuttle service is available. McCarren International Airport in Las Vegas is 105 miles to the north. The hotel property is located sixty-five miles from Grand Canyon West and the Skywalk, thirty-miles from Laughlin, Nevada, and sixty-miles from Grand Canyon Caverns. For more information about the Hotel please visit: RamadaKingman.com
