Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce to Welcome Amnet in Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

-- The Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for local IT company Amnet on August 9. The event will begin at 4pm and is open to the public. All are welcomed to attend both the open house and the ribbon cutting to take place at 5pm.The event will take place atDuring the event, visitors will be allowed to tour the office and meet the Amnet staff.ABOUT AMNETAmnet is a leading IT Managed Service Provider (MSP) that businesses throughout Colorado Springs trust to maintain and optimize their IT environments. With a focused vision on generating prosperity for clients, Amnet serves companies both large and small across Colorado Springs by providing extensive IT support, innovation and implementation. This year, Amnet was recognized for their innovative approach to strategy and service at the Colorado Springs Business Journal Best in Business Awards.To learn more about Amnet, please visit their site at: http://www.amnet.net