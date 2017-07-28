News By Tag
Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce to Welcome Amnet in Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony
Open house will be from 4-6pm with the ribbon cutting at 5pm. Event is welcome to Chamber members and non-members alike.
The event will take place at Amnet's offices, located at 219 W Colorado Ave., Suite 200, in Colorado Springs. During the event, visitors will be allowed to tour the office and meet the Amnet staff.
ABOUT AMNET
Amnet is a leading IT Managed Service Provider (MSP) that businesses throughout Colorado Springs trust to maintain and optimize their IT environments. With a focused vision on generating prosperity for clients, Amnet serves companies both large and small across Colorado Springs by providing extensive IT support, innovation and implementation. This year, Amnet was recognized for their innovative approach to strategy and service at the Colorado Springs Business Journal Best in Business Awards.
To learn more about Amnet, please visit their site at: http://www.amnet.net
Contact
Trevor Dierdorff, CEO – Amnet
***@amnet.net
