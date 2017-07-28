 
Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce to Welcome Amnet in Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Open house will be from 4-6pm with the ribbon cutting at 5pm. Event is welcome to Chamber members and non-members alike.
 
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Aug. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- The Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for local IT company Amnet on August 9th. The event will begin at 4pm and is open to the public. All are welcomed to attend both the open house and the ribbon cutting to take place at 5pm.

The event will take place at Amnet's offices, located at 219 W Colorado Ave., Suite 200, in Colorado Springs. During the event, visitors will be allowed to tour the office and meet the Amnet staff.

ABOUT AMNET

Amnet is a leading IT Managed Service Provider (MSP) that businesses throughout Colorado Springs trust to maintain and optimize their IT environments. With a focused vision on generating prosperity for clients, Amnet serves companies both large and small across Colorado Springs by providing extensive IT support, innovation and implementation. This year, Amnet was recognized for their innovative approach to strategy and service at the Colorado Springs Business Journal Best in Business Awards.

To learn more about Amnet, please visit their site at: http://www.amnet.net

Trevor Dierdorff, CEO – Amnet
***@amnet.net
Source:Amnet
Email:***@amnet.net
Tags:It service colorado, Small Business It, Amnet Colorado
Industry:Business
Location:Colorado Springs - Colorado - United States
Subject:Events
Click to Share