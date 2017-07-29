 
Piedmont Triad Engineering Firm Wins State Awards

 
 
SKA received three 2017 Star Awards for its outstanding work.
SKA received three 2017 Star Awards for its outstanding work.
 
GREENSBORO, N.C. - Aug. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- SKA Consulting Engineers, Inc. of Greensboro has won three awards for recent projects and honored at a recent conference of the Construction Professionals Network (CPN) of North Carolina.

SKA received a 2017 Star Award (under $10M) for its work with the PTIA Terminal Ceiling and Office Renovation Project. The office renovations included chiller replacement, lighting and speaker recommendations, and plumbing and fire protection system upgrades. The terminal ceiling renovations involved ripping everything out, adding in fabric ductwork, redoing the fire protection system with a new sprinkler layout, and relocating plumbing pipes. Lighting in the terminal was changed to LED lights which can change colors for holidays or mood lighting.

SKA received a 2017 Star Award (between $10-25M) was awarded to the Union Square Campus on which SKAprovided building envelope consulting and testing. The Union Square Campus in Greensboro, NC, is an 84,000 square foot building and is a collaboration of Cone Health, GTCC, NC A&T, and UNCG. Leases from these institutions, combined with public and private investment, supported the construction, equipment and operating costs of this $34 million project.

SKA received a 2017 Star Award (over $25M) was awarded to the UNC Greensboro Leonard J. Kaplan Center for Wellness. SKA provided third party review of the entire building envelope design for this new student recreation center. Our services included in-depth reviews of all building envelope design documents at the schematic design, design development, and construction document phases. The project involved extensive review and consulting services and a comprehensive report.

CPN of North Carolina, Inc. is a statewide organization of business and professional leaders who are involved with design, construction and related services.  The CPN Star Award is a symbol of excellence in construction and the selection is based on the merits and challenges of the project.

"The recognition from CPN of North Carolina is much appreciated," said Stephen Robinson, PE, LEED AP, President. "SKA worked with many wonderful teams to accomplish these amazing projects, we are grateful for the whole team's contributions. While an award helps us to stop and celebrate our hard work, at the end of the day, it's the community we celebrate; we engage communities through our projects."

About SKA Consulting Engineers, Inc.

SKA Consulting Engineers, Inc., is a national, award-winning, multidisciplinary engineering firm established in 1957 and headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina. SKA provides MEP and structural engineering services, as well as comprehensive building solutions, for clients throughout the United States and Mexico. With branch offices strategically located across the southeast, SKA successfully serves clients across a broad range of market sectors, including: education, sports and recreation, commercial, healthcare, industrial, structured parking, healthcare, multifamily housing and places of worship. To learn more about SKA, please visit http://skaeng.com.

