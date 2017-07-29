News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Hip Hop Artist Souleye Bridges Gap Between Hip Hop, Electronic in Single "Wildman" Out Aug 4
Souleye pours his heart and soul into "Wildman" and touches on the recurring pains that can overwhelm his mind. Although he's barely standing, he continues to run towards the light, tackling his own fears and breaking free from the darkness.
Producer Crush Effect fuses bouncing vocal loops, glassy synths and continuous piano melodies to create a mesmeric backdrop. Thumping pulses follow Souleye's rapid verses that are filtered with an intense distortion effect. The chorus features dreamy vocals by Portland-based singer-songwriter, Lynx. Her melancholy vocal tones echo throughout the piece unraveling the song into a new dimension.
Souleye is a hip-hop rapper based in Los Angeles and is becoming known for his universal sound. He expands his past experiences by unfolding them with reflective and engaging thoughts that are produced into his poetic music; allowing him to build a deeper connection with his fans. He has performed at transformational music festivals such as Lightning in a Bottle, Burning Man, and Shambhala. He has also been well-received by the hip-hop community and featured on sites such as Underground Hip Hop Blog, This Is 50, The Hype Magazine, Above Average Hip Hop and more!
About Souleye
Souleye's musical journey began when he was a teenager in rural Massachusetts, freestyling around a camp fire to entertain his friends. Blending traditional elements of hip-hop, EDM and numerous other styles; Souleye's music crosses the boundaries of genre, defies convention and inspires listeners with uplifting lyrics coupled with both traditional and unusual hip-hop beats and samples. His first album, Soul Sessions was released in 2002. Since then, Souleye has released eight studio albums and numerous singles. Souleye has toured extensively with Bassnectar, shared the stage with the Glitch Mob, Tipper, Michael Franti and his wife, Alanis Morissette, with whom he has two children. For more information, visit souleye.net.
Souleye Discography:
Shapeshifting (2015)
Identified Time (2014)
Iron Horse Running (2013)
Music For People – with BLVD (2008)
Balance in Babylon (2007)
Intergalactic Vibes (2005)
UniverSoul Alchemy (2004)
Flexible Morality (2003)
Soul Sessions (2002)
For more information on Souleye, please visit:
Official Site (http://www.souleye.net/
Contact
Chip Schutzman
Miles High Productions
***@mileshighproductions.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse