Meals On Wheels Elects New Board President
Jana, Employee Wellness Dietitian at James A Haley VA Hospital, was appointed in July, for terms ending in 2019.
We are thrilled to introduce Jana Boehmer as the new President of Meals On Wheels of Tampa's Board of Directors! Jana Boehmer, MSM, RD, LD/N is a registered and licensed dietitian. She earned a Bachelors degree in Nutrition and Dietetics from the University of Florida in 2003 and a Masters of Science degree in Management from the University of South Florida in 2013.
Jana is the Employee Wellness Dietitian at James A. Haley VA Hospital and Clinics. Since joining the VA in 2005, she has also held the position, Chief of Nutrition and Food Services at James A. Haley. Jana has been a member of the Meals On Wheels of Tampa Board of Directors since 2011 and is an active member of the American Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. She is also a proud wife and mom of two boys.
"We are very excited about Jana leading our Board of Directors at MOW! Her passion and commitment, combined with her desire to serve and her many skills as a professional, is a great addition to our mission as we continue to care for the homebound and seniors of Tampa!" said Steve King, Executive Director of Meals On Wheels of Tampa.
The Meals On Wheels of Tampa Board of Directors include:
Jana Boehmer, President, James A. Haley Veterans Hospital
Wilda Isabel, Vice President, Fifth Third Bank
Fred Wallrapp, Treasurer, Tribute Telecom
Christine "Chris" Smith, Assistant Treasurer, Tomlin St Cyr & Associates
Kathy Ritchie, Secretary,Rieth & Ritchie, P.A
Mary Alvarez, Community Volunteer
Michelle Backlund, Gulf Coast Jewish Family and Community Services, Inc.
Doreen Greco Ide, Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate
Dolores McIntosh Community Volunteer
Holly O'Brien, Wiliam E Hahn, P.A.
Ed O'Carroll, Past President, Gulfshore Bank
Nick Overby, HDR
Dennis Pitocco, Past President, BIZCATALYST 360°
Laura Sherman, BKS Partners
Amy Shimberg, Past President
Cathy Smith, Past President, PAR, Inc.
Marschall Tucker, TECO Tampa Electric
Doug Tuttle, Past President, Seacoast Bank
Linda Washington, Coca-Cola
Beverly White, All Generations Law
Interested in volunteering or want to learn more about Meals On Wheels of Tampa? Please visit www.MOWTampa.org or call (813) 238-8410.
If you would like to start receiving meals or if you know someone in need, please visit www.MOWTampa.org or call (813) 238-8410.
About Meals On Wheels of Tampa:
Meals On Wheels of Tampa has been committed to nourishing and enriching the independent lives of the homebound and seniors of Tampa since 1975. Today, Meals On Wheels of Tampa serves over 700 people with a hot meal during the lunch hour. Meals On Wheels of Tampa is a 4-star charity and relies on its community for support by not accepting government funding.
