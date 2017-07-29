News By Tag
Singer-songwriter Jonathan Cavier Releases Latest Single/Video "Blue Room"
"Blue Room" is the second single from the album of the same name, and has been remixed by engineer Nico Essig
About Jonathan Cavier
Phoenix-based singer-songwriter and pop performer Jonathan Cavier is no stranger to writing catchy tunes that blend wide-ranging influences into a multi-faceted yet cohesive sound.Originally from Northern California, Cavier ("cav-AIR") moved to Phoenix, AZ where he performed as Alan Clark in the atmospheric pop duo, EyeTalk. Over the course of 10 years and five albums, this venture saw their music reach international audiences in Italy, the UK, and Australia. After five albums and hundreds of shows played throughout the US, Alan Clark has reintroduced himself under the pseudonym Jonathan Cavier. With one solo album, Premier, already under his belt, Cavier further defines his sound on 2017's 10-song release entitled Blue Room. In addition to his musical endeavors, Cavier is a semi-professional tennis player and a member of the USTA and IFT. Cavier says practicing and playing in tournaments is "the fountain of youth."
