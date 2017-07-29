Singer-songwriter Jonathan Cavier Releases Latest Single/Video "Blue Room"

"Blue Room" is the second single from the album of the same name, and has been remixed by engineer Nico Essig

-- Pop singer-songwriteris excited to announce the release of "Blue Room", the second single from his recently-released album of the same name. The track's music video is now available via Cavier's YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMVYQzrdy-FUj47qFNb6OTg). The video and single release of "Blue Room" features a brand new mix of the song by renowned engineerThis new mix (now available on iTunes) (https://itunes.apple.com/us/artist/jonathan-cavier/id1096780204)has a brilliant, shimmery quality that highlights Cavier's vocal delivery and the song's keyboard arrangements. A song about "hope for the hopeless," "Blue Room" was inspired by the Picasso painting of the same name and tells the story of the woman in the painting as Jonathan imagined while viewing the renowned piece of art.For more, please see the "Blue Room (Video Mix)" DPK: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/s1zvj1umpfpb8bn/AAAspRrR0kf5R2sBFFrYYPoza?dl=0Phoenix-based singer-songwriter and pop performer Jonathan Cavier is no stranger to writing catchy tunes that blend wide-ranging influences into a multi-faceted yet cohesive sound.Originally from Northern CaliforniaCavier ("cav-AIR") moved to Phoenix, AZ where he performed as Alan Clark in the atmospheric pop duo, EyeTalk. Over the course of 10 years and five albums, this venture saw their music reach international audiences in Italy, the UK, and Australia. After five albums and hundreds of shows played throughout the US, Alan Clark has reintroduced himself under the pseudonym Jonathan Cavier. With one solo album,, already under his belt, Cavier further defines his sound on 2017's 10-song release entitled. In addition to his musical endeavors, Cavier is a semi-professional tennis player and a member of the USTA and IFT. Cavier says practicing and playing in tournaments is "the fountain of youth."http://twitter.com/jcaviermusichttp://instagram.com/jcaviermusic