United Premier Soccer League Announces Savannah Clovers FC as Southeast Conference Expansion Team
Savannah (Ga.)-Based Pro Development Team Joins UPSL for 2018 Spring Season
Based in Savannah, Ga., Savannah Clovers FC will begin UPSL play in the Southeast Conference.
United Premier Soccer League Commissioner Yan Skwara said, "Whenever we enter into a new state or a new market it's a special moment for the league, so we're excited that Savannah Clovers FC has joined the great group of clubs in the UPSL's Southeastern Conference. Clovers FC Owner Brian Sykes has stepped up to lead the Pro Development charge in Savannah, Ga., a historic Southern city, and we think the Clovers are ready to make some history of their own. We wish Brian Sykes and Savannah Clovers FC the best of luck as they prepare for the 2018 Spring Season."
Savannah Clovers FC is operated by Savannah, Ga., native Brian Sykes, a Quality Associate at Biomat USA Plasma Donation Center in Savannah. Sykes, 33, is co-founder of the club along with Phillip Higgins and Logan Spencer.
Higgins, 35, serves as Vice President and Director of Soccer Operations for Savannah Clovers FC. Spencer, 27, is Director of Media and Community Outreach.
Savannah Clovers FC President Brian Sykes said, "Our whole thing was to gain enough momentum here in Savannah to push us toward a league. Here in this region before the UPSL, there was hardly anything for a startup soccer team. Now, I think we can be one of the flagship teams in the Southeast Conference. We want to be a club that represents not only Savannah, but the region and the UPSL. When people look at the UPSL we want them to think L.A. Wolves FC, Colorado Rush, Savannah Clovers. We want to be one of the top UPSL clubs."
Earlier this year, Savannah Clovers FC traveled to play Atlanta Silverbacks and Asheville City FC in highly-visible exhibitions that highlighted Clovers FC's progress.
"Those were really good game experiences (and) they've pushed us to join the UPSL," Sykes said. "To have our guys go on the road and play in front of 1,700 spectators. That was a great atmosphere."
The club is hosting upcoming tryouts at Floyd E. Lawrence Field at Daffin Park (1301 E. Victory Dr., Savannah, GA 31404) on Aug. 5-6. Visit http://www.savannahclovers.com for more details.
Savannah Clovers FC is sponsored by Churchill's Pub in Savannah, savannahjobs.com, treksavannah.com and Specialty Sports in Savannah.
The team will play UPSL games at Daffin Park (1301 E. Victory Dr., Savannah, GA, 31404) in compliance with the UPSL's Minimum Standards. The club will soon announce its upcoming game schedule.
About Savannah Clovers Football Club
Savannah Clovers Football Club is an American Soccer club currently based in Savannah, Ga., and a new member of the United Premier Soccer League. Savannah Clovers FC will begin play in the UPSL's Pro Premier Division.
Founded in 2016, Savannah Clovers FC can participate in the qualifying rounds for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup through their affiliation and membership with the UPSL, the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
Contact:
Brian Sykes
Direct: 912-428-9079
Email: info@savannahcloversfc.com
Website: www.savannahclovers.com
United Premier Soccer League
The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 70 teams in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina and Utah. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 100-plus teams targeted for 2018 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining either UPSL Pro Premier Division or Championship Division minimum standards.
UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
More information about UPSL can be found at http://www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/
Contact UPSL:
info@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 310-415-5691
Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis.pope@
Direct: 951-675-3963
