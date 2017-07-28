Air Performance Services, Inc Launches New Plumbing Division

Dallas based commercial service company launches new division along with new website designs

-- Air Performance, Inc. has announced in July they have launched a new commercial plumbing service, a new division designed to help clients achieve significant and lasting plumbing improvements while continuing to provide quality HVAC services to its ongoing clients."Our experience working with commercial businesses provides us a great opportunity to offer cost-effective plumbing service to our clients and new customers that lack plumbing resources," said Air Performance CEO and founder Ed Daves. "Our 34 years of experience has allowed us to speak with 'authority' regarding mechanical and industrial servicing for our customers and we can now bring an additional service to businesses who are wanting that additional need of plumbing"Air Performance and APS Commercial Plumbing are also excited about launching new websites for each company. The new design and content will enable easier viewing by its customers, faster navigation, a list of all their services with pages for each, and more user-friendly. Ed Daves has been working with Avail Interactive, a Dallas based digital marketing firm to help provide new digital marketing strategies to help build the APS Commercial brand and increase visibility for not only APS, but also for Air Performance."We exciting to be teamed up with Ed Daves and his Air Performance / APS Commercial Plumbing team," says Adam Harmon SEO of Avail Interactive. Ed Daves has many years of experience in the commercial and industrial market which has given us a platform to provide a successful marketing strategy to help grow APS Commercial Plumbing and we look forward to the opportunity.· Sewer drain cleaning to include video camera inspection· Hydro Jetting· Domestic waterline and drain line repair· Pipe Freeze· Water Heater repair and/or replacement· Gas Test & Repair· Chill Water Line Repair· Smoke Test· Static and Hydro Static Test· Grease Trap Cleaning· Sump Pump Replacement· Back Flow TestingAir Performance Service, Inc. has been performing Industrial/Commercial HVAC Service since 1983. Over that 30 year period we have positioned our company to provide quality service on which our customers can rely. Air Performance Service, Inc. can provide you with preventative maintenance programs for the total building, customized to meet for needs and budgets. With regular scheduled inspections, Air Performance can assure maximum efficiency at minimum cost, prevent costly system shutdowns, and detect potential problems before damage to equipment or property occur.Air Performance has employed a team of plumbing professionals who have man years combined experience in the commercial service market. We have added experienced management to our team, and have invested in new vans, equipment and technology to provide state of the art services to our existing client base, as well as open doors to new/future clients. The plumbing services are an extension of Air Performance Services, Inc. highly respected HVAC Service Business.