 
News By Tag
* Fair
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Miami
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
321
July 2017
31302928


Magaly Chavez joins Miami-Dade County Youth Fair & Exposition as accounting and finance supervisor

 
 
Magaly Chavez
Magaly Chavez
MIAMI - Aug. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Miami-Dade County Youth Fair & Exposition is pleased to announce the appointment of Magaly Chavez as supervisor of accounting and finance.

"Magaly Chavez worked for The Youth Fair on a seasonal basis for the past eight years in our Concessions Cashiers office as a cashier during the afternoon and night hours. Maggie has a great love for The Youth Fair, and we are lucky to have her here year-round," said Robert Hohenstein, president and CEO.

Chavez, who has a background in banking, finance and accounting, is responsible in her new position for accounts receivable, payroll, budgeting and supervising accounts payable. She is fluent in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Previously, Chavez was vice president of relationships at US Bank for the past five years. Before then, she worked at SunTrust Bank for 26 years, serving in multiple capacities, including vice president and Escrow Services Compliance officer, assistant vice president and Corporate Trust officer, and Trust Operations officer, and Consumer Lending Compliance analyst.
End
Source:Youth Fair
Email:***@wraggcasas.com Email Verified
Tags:Fair
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Miami - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Wragg & Casas Public Relations PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share