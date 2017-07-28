Magaly Chavez joins Miami-Dade County Youth Fair & Exposition as accounting and finance supervisor

Magaly Chavez

-- Miami-Dade County Youth Fair & Exposition is pleased to announce the appointment of Magaly Chavez as supervisor of accounting and finance."Magaly Chavez worked for The Youth Fair on a seasonal basis for the past eight years in our Concessions Cashiers office as a cashier during the afternoon and night hours. Maggie has a great love for The Youth Fair, and we are lucky to have her here year-round,"said Robert Hohenstein, president and CEO.Chavez, who has a background in banking, finance and accounting, is responsible in her new position for accounts receivable, payroll, budgeting and supervising accounts payable. She is fluent in English, Spanish and Portuguese.Previously, Chavez was vice president of relationships at US Bank for the past five years. Before then, she worked at SunTrust Bank for 26 years, serving in multiple capacities, including vice president and Escrow Services Compliance officer, assistant vice president and Corporate Trust officer, and Trust Operations officer, and Consumer Lending Compliance analyst.