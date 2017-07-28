 
BirthdayPak is NOW Coast to Coast

BirthdayPak is now coast to coast with the addition of the newest franchisee, Linda Stallings.
 
 
Linda Stallings, BirthdayPak of Orange County
Linda Stallings, BirthdayPak of Orange County
SPRINGFIELD, Pa. - Aug. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Linda is the new owner of BirthdayPak of Orange County, which officially brings our unique marketing platform to the West Coast!

Linda's professional experience encompasses almost 20 years in educational sales.  While actively searching for a franchise opportunity, Linda was introduced to BirthdayPak by her sister-in-law, who received one for her birthday earlier this year.  When Linda learned that owning a BirthdayPak franchise would give her the work-life balance and independence that she desired, she was eager to join the team of BirthdayPak franchise owners.

The BirthdayPak business model has proven to be successful through the convergence of trusted cooperative direct mail and cutting edge digital marketing.  Plus, targeting affluent female consumers celebrating a birthday, who live local to the upscale businesses featured in their BirthdayPak, lead to recurring engagements for the advertiser.

There is no other direct mail franchise like BirthdayPak!  There are a limited number of markets still available nationwide.  If you, or someone you know, has an interest in learning more about this exciting business opportunity, please call 888-206-0083 or email Franchising@BirthdayPak.com.

