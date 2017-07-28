News By Tag
SCBTV182 Announces Hot New Television Show with Community Leaders
Set to debut Spring 2018, "He Said, She Said" will explore the age old battle of man versus woman and theirs different points of views on dating , society and pop culture.
He Said She Said is expected to be a show that attracts people from all different walks of life.
"I'm excited to be working with SCBTV on a new show, where we'll discuss the difficulties men and women have understanding each other today, " said Lydia. "With episodes ondate nights, social media relationship statuses and marriage, we'll do our best to enlighten and entertain our audience. Not to mention, I'm always up for a good debate."
The show will bring in special guests, conduct social experiments and demonstrations, and ultimately let the facts lead the argument.
"I'm looking forward to being a part of this show because it is unique and relevant to many men and women," says Raymond. "We can focus on real communication struggles that will resonate with our audience and give them ideas to take away and act on. Another unique feature is that we invite audience members with specific interests in a topic to "weigh in" via social media which gives them the opportunity to give their point of view. So it's not only an inspiring but also a very participatory television show. Who knows, perhaps we'll change the world a little."
The production of this TV show is part of the SCBTV's vision to reach a young and diverse audience. In addition to the TV show, He Said She Said is looking to have an interactive website featuring all the shows episodes, a blog section, expert section, and more.
About Lydia Pierre
Lydia Pierre is a branding and communications expert who counsels small business owners, executives, and entrepreneurs in the process of maintaining, improving, and upholding a brand so that the name is associated with positive results by developing, implementing and executing marketing initiatives and activities so that brand can remain favorable to customers. Lydia authored the book entitled, "The Art Of Branding: A Simple & Practical Guide to Understanding the Branding Process" which is a short and simple guide that answers some of the most frequently asked questions about personal branding and why it's an important piece of any entrepreneur's life today. Lydia Pierre is the Director of Communications for the Henry County Chamber of Commerce, and was named the chair for the One Henry Arts & Leisure Subcommittee in November 2016. The Arts & Leisure Subcommittee is one of five subcommittees working under the One Henry header in an effort to move Henry County in a positive direction by focusing on key areas vital to strengthening economic viability and prosperity throughout Henry County.
About Raymond Jordan Jr.
Raymond Jordan Jr. is the General Manager of a multimillion dollar non-profit organization where he was brought on because of his systematic and methodical approach as an organizational architect in which he has guided the company through a fundamental corporate redesign. He has broad experience in the Business Management, Financial Management and Logistics and has traveled all over the country, having been in the transportation industry for over a decade. Jordan serves the community at large as the Research and Development Lead for the One Henry Arts & Leisure Committee in an effort to enhance quality of life and establishing Henry County as a major arts destination.
About SCBTV
Southern Crescent Broadcasting is your local community television station delivering positive community coverage to the south Atlanta counties of Henry, Clayton, Fayette, Spalding, Lamar, Butts and Rockdale on Charter Channel 182. Our vision is to bring together individuals, organizations and businesses to create media that encourages and empowers our community. From community events to local news to documentaries showcasing local history SCBTV celebrates the spirit of our community. All programming is also available on line on demand or viewers can watch our network via LIVE Stream at scbtv.com
Visit http://www.scbtv.com to learn more
