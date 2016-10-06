News By Tag
POOR AGNES wins the BARRY COVEX AWARD for Best Canadian Feature at Fantasia Film Festival 21
The producers would like to thank MITCH DAVIS and the whole Fantasia Film Festival team for believing in POOR AGNES.
POOR AGNES, which has been called "a small masterpiece with big ideas" Aintitcool, is the first feature film produced by OTHER ANIMAL. OTHER ANIMAL began in 2013 as a collaboration between JONATHAN HLIBKA and RYAN KELLER. Their goal is to create feature films that defy genre conventions and tell bold stories with a deep emphasis on character.
POOR AGNES was shot on 4k digital in Thunder Bay, Ontario over the fall of 2016. The producers would like to thank our extremely talented cast LORA BURKE, ROBERT NOTMAN and WILL CONLON for their dedication and performances;
POOR AGNES was privately financed.
-20-
World Premiere:
POOR AGNES premiered at Fantasia Film Festival 21, on July 19, 2017, 7pm, in a sold out cinema.
Synopsis:
Agnes Poelzl is a vicious psychopath. She lives in a state of dreamy contemplation, her powerful mind twisted by insanity. Her talent, discipline and focus are impressive, but her desires have led her down a path of violence and murder.
Mike Mercer is a private investigator researching a cold case. When his investigation leads him to Agnes, he has no idea what he's getting himself into. Agnes seduces, captures, and locks Mike in her basement. She then begins a regimen of brutal psychological torture meant to brainwash him into a state of total compliance.
Chris Thomas is a computer technician who finds himself dating Agnes. He gets the sense that something is off with her, but her forwardness sweeps him off his feet. She is surprisingly tender with him at first, until she grows bored. Agnes then drags Chris into her nightmare.
Agnes, Mike and Chris form a bizarre family, with Agnes as the twisted matriarch lording over her captives with regal authority. Mike struggles to keep his soul as Agnes's willpower overwhelms him, while Chris begs to stay alive. No matter how grim the outlook is, Agnes always makes things worse. But as her crimes escalate, Agnes finds it increasingly difficult to avoid the police.
Credits:
Production Company: Other Animal
Executive Producer: Jonathan Hlibka
Producer: Ryan Keller, Anna Jane Edmonds
Director: Navin Ramaswaran
Screenplay: J. Gordon Ross
Cinematographer:
Editor: Sydney Cowper (http://www.imdb.com/
Sound Design: Geoff Raffen
Music: James Mark Stewart
Production Designer: Stephanie Avery (http://www.imdb.com/
Principle Cast:
Lora Burke as Agnes Poelzl
Robert Notman as Mike
Will Conlon as Chris
Format: 4K digital, Dolby Digital 5.1
Length: 96 Minutes
Shot on location in Thunder Bay, Ontario.
Shooting Dates: October 6, 2016 - October 20, 2016
International Sales: Hlibka Entertainment Inc
About Other Animal (previously Hlibka Keller Films Inc):
Other Animal began in 2013 as a collaboration between Jonathan Hlibka and Ryan Keller. Their goal is to create feature films that defy genre conventions and tell bold stories with a deep emphasis on character. To make these films financially possible, Other Animal works closely with writers and directors to develop projects that can be realized with small and highly-skilled teams.
The first result of this process is Poor Agnes. Poor Agnes was put into development after Ryan and Jonathan were utterly captivated by early character and scene concepts from writer James Gordon Ross. The team worked closely with Ross to shape a script and shooting scenario that would bring his story to life without compromise. What the audience sees on the screen in Poor Agnes is the team's purest dedication to capturing the darkest corners of Agnes' psyche and Ross' vision.
Other Animal develops and produces commercial feature films for a global market. Its founders bring expertise in development, production, marketing, and distribution. Other Animal is currently in development on a slate of more remarkable stories.
About the Director:
NAVIN RAMASWARAN's latest feature film Chasing Valentine has garnered critical and public acclaim and has won multiple awards, including Best Picture at film festivals worldwide. It is currently being released in the US, UK, France, Germany and Spain. Navin also recently completed Late Night Double Feature, a horror anthology and the award-winning short One More for the Road.
His recent commercial projects include the award winning Coca Cola Freestyle campaign, Disney Channel Canada, and WestJet's "12,000 Christmas Mini Miracles" and "Make A Wish" spots. He also edited the viral hit WestJet Christmas Surprise 2014. Navin directed Season 2 of the web series Pete Winning and the Pirates (which was nominated for 4 Independent Screen Awards, including Best Directing (2015)) and The Misfortune of Madeline Moody, a horror short that premiered in 28 Cineplex Odeon cinemas across Canada in Feb 2014 as part of distributor Raven Banner's Sinister Cinema Series.
Navin graduated from the University of Windsor in 2003 with a BA(H) Communication Studies and Visual Arts.
About the Lead Actor:
LORA BURKE (Agnes Poelzl) is a British actress. She grew up in Oxford, where she learned a love of performing thorough dance at a local school. At age 9 she was accepted in the Birmingham Royal Ballet junior associate programme and then later trained at the prestigious, 'The Hammond School' in Chester, England.
Lora has worked on numerous short, and feature films including Marvista Entertainment's family features "It's a Zoo in Here", and "Forest Fairies", and can be seen on Discovery ID's "Surviving Evil"
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Website: pooragnes.com
Twitter: @poor_agnes
Interviews and stills available upon request.
Contact
Karine Delage
***@karyzmaagency.com
End
