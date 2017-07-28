News By Tag
SterlingRisk Insurance Names Marci Waterman Chief Operating Officer
"Marci is ideally qualified to serve as Chief Operating Officer," said Sterling. "While she has demonstrated an ability to cultivate outstanding relationships with clients and peers, she also brings considerable financial, legal, and insurance expertise to her new role. As such, she will establish operational efficiencies for the organization and work closely with key staff leaders to ensure that performance goals are met. I am confident her management of day-to-day operations will result in enhanced productivity among all our business units. Everyone at SterlingRisk joins me in welcoming Marci in her new position."
As COO, Waterman will develop innovative processes and procedures, implement tactical initiatives, encourage recommendations for critical thinking and direction, and oversee SterlingRisk's satellite offices (CA, FL, NY, NJ, IN and CT). A New York State licensed property and casualty insurance broker, Waterman will also act as the company liaison with the various charitable organizations supported by SterlingRisk and serve on the Executive Cabinet with the senior leadership team to set and communicate the company's vision.
In addition to her responsibilities as COO at SterlingRisk, Waterman is the Managing Director of Sterling Analytics, a legal auditing company owned by SterlingRisk. Under her leadership, Waterman has grown and transformed Sterling Analytics into a market leader with such clients as Walmart, Chubb, and Groupon. Annually, Waterman oversees the analysis of over two billion dollars in legal invoices and has developed strategic partnerships throughout the country with litigation management teams.
Prior to joining Sterling Analytics, Waterman had practiced law in New York for over 20 years. She was a New York City prosecutor and served as a Senior Assistant District Attorney in Brooklyn with the Major Narcotics Division. She has a decade of felony trial experience and successfully argued in front of the Appellate Division numerous times. On Court TV, Waterman was the death penalty sentencing commentator and a contributor to the PBS series, "Arthur R. Miller's Roundtable."
Waterman serves on numerous charity boards and is the Immediate Past President of WIZO NY. She is a Phi Kappa Beta graduate of Binghamton University and received her J.D. with distinction from Brooklyn Law School.
About SterlingRisk
Founded in 1932, SterlingRisk employs more than 220 highly skilled insurance professionals, with offices in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Florida, California and Indiana. Ranked in the nation's top 40 privately owned insurance brokerages, SterlingRisk services regional, national and international clients. The company has significant experience and depth of knowledge in multiple areas, including property and casualty, aviation, environmental, construction, employee benefits consulting, personal lines, risk management, loss control and claims advocacy. For more information, visit www.sterlingrisk.com or call 516-487-0300.
