Recent Lsu Grad Paves Road To Online Success

Gary Tessero

-- Go to school, graduate, get a job, find success. It's a recipe for life that we've been told since we were kids, but we've never really factored in how each monumental moment shapes the rest of the path. For LSU '09 grad, Gary Tessero Jr., there was something missing between the milestones. The connection, the history, and the story behind how we are shaped into our fullest selves was lost after each new chapter opened.In 2012, fresh out of LSU's Consumer Science program, Tessero had an idea. An idea that would knit together the strings of childhood, the excitement of the teen years, and the enthusiasm of college years. The one bond that held together all the memories, all of the milestones, was the world's love of sports.Gary began producing knitted Jersey Sweaters bearing the number and colors inspired by several sports teams adding an authentic and classic flair that appealed to all generations and all chapters of life. It was an instant hit and his company Knits R Us produced and sold thousands of @JerseySweaters in women's boutiques, men's boutiques, gift stores, casino retailers and online.After several years of success hitting major markets across the United States including Texas, Illinois, Wisconsin and more, Knits R Us has made it's way back to the college market where the Jersey Sweaters originally got their roots. Tessero knew there was a ceiling to most clothing brand strategies and began pursuing collegiate licenses that have an acceptance rate of less than 5%. For most people, the stress that comes from applying to college once is enough. But for Gary, it paled in comparison to this type of college application.To prove that fans beg for Jersey Sweaters bearing the official insignia of colleges and NFL teams around the country, Tessero has been allowed to produce one thousand officially licensed Louisiana State University Jersey Sweaters. Bleeding purple and gold, these Jersey Sweaters scream school spirit year round. Lightweight and ethically-made, these limited Jersey Sweaters represent the journey of Knits R Us and founder, Gary Tessero Jr. The sleepless nights studying, the rise and grind of building a business from the ground up, and the sweet satisfaction of creating a product that turns fans into fanatics.The LSU Jersey Sweaters hit a few New Orleans and Baton Rouge boutiques and online at the beginning of August. Show your support and school pride by going to www.ShopJerseySweater.com and purchasing one of the first ever licensed LSU Jersey Sweaters. Just look for @JerseySweaters to join our giveaways, events & other fun stuff you won't want to miss. GEAUX TIGERS!