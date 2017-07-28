News By Tag
Charge Media Group have been selected as Eve Ultra Lounge's digital vendor!
Charge Media Group is proud to announce that we have been selected as the Eve Ultra Lounge digital media team!
Their two-floor venue featured can accommodate a variety of large special events and private parties like Sweet Sixteens, Bar Mitzvahs, Birthdays, Weddings, Fundraisers, Concerts, and so much more!
Eve Ultra Lounge features fourteen flat screen TV's, a 125" HD projection screen, 25ft ceilings that serve as the ideal showcase to their intelligent light and laser show, confetti drop, smoke machines and aerial entertainers.
Eve is one of the few local Staten Island venues that features an outdoor oasis, including a tiki bar, a grand deck, sleek lounge seating, backdrop lighting and gorgeous water features.
Eve Ultra Lounge has been featured hit media outlets such as MTV & VH1 as a set for various celebrity music videos and movies.
Charge Media Group looks forward to servicing and forming a lasting bond with this one of a kind event space and invite you to witness the "Eve Ultra Lounge Experience" for yourself! http://eveultralounge.com/
