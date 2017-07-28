 
News By Tag
* Event
* Space
* Staten Island
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Staten Island
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
321
July 2017
31302928


Charge Media Group have been selected as Eve Ultra Lounge's digital vendor!

Charge Media Group is proud to announce that we have been selected as the Eve Ultra Lounge digital media team!
 
 
Eve Ultra Lounge
Eve Ultra Lounge
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - Aug. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Eve Ultra Lounge is an event space with trend setting visuals and aesthetics.

Their two-floor venue featured can accommodate a variety of large special events and private parties like Sweet Sixteens, Bar Mitzvahs, Birthdays, Weddings, Fundraisers, Concerts, and so much more!

Eve Ultra Lounge features fourteen flat screen TV's, a 125" HD projection screen, 25ft ceilings that serve as the ideal showcase to their intelligent light and laser show, confetti drop, smoke machines and aerial entertainers.

Eve is one of the few local Staten Island venues that features an outdoor oasis, including a tiki bar, a grand deck, sleek lounge seating, backdrop lighting and gorgeous water features.

Eve Ultra Lounge has been featured hit media outlets such as MTV & VH1 as a set for various celebrity music videos and movies.

Charge Media Group looks forward to servicing and forming a lasting bond with this one of a kind event space and invite you to witness the "Eve Ultra Lounge Experience" for yourself! http://eveultralounge.com/

Thanks for reading,

Charge Team

Contact
Andrea@chargemediagroup.com
***@chargemediagroup.com
End
Source:Charge Media Goup
Email:***@chargemediagroup.com Email Verified
Tags:Event, Space, Staten Island
Industry:Event
Location:Staten Island - New York - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Charge Media Group N Y News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share