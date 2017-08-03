News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Fort Lee Tuesdays on the Town Event to Feature Dancing with the Stars Champion Valentin Chmerkovskiy
Excitement is building for this summer family family fun event in Bergen County, New Jersey.
The popular Tuesdays on the Town summer evening family-fun series is a celebration of music and dance, featuring a different theme each week, special guests, group dances, choral performances, pro classes, dance parties and more.
Tuesdays on the Town also features special promotions throughout the district offered by participating Fort Lee restaurants and retail businesses. Always one of Northern New Jersey's great shopping and dining destinations, Fort Lee has even more to offer during Tuesdays on the Town.
Tuesdays on the Town is the latest in a series of exciting community events produced by the Business District Alliance of Fort Lee, in partnership with the Borough of Fort Lee, to promote Fort Lee's vibrant Main Street shopping corridor.
Tuesdays on the Town is held on select Tuesday evenings from July 11th to August 22nd on the Green at the Hudson Lights Complex, 2030 Hudson Street, Fort Lee, New Jersey, minutes from Routes 4, 9W, 46, 80, New Jersey Turnpike, Palisades Interstate Parkway, Tonnelle Avenue and the George Washington Bridge.
For more information about the Fort Lee BDA's Tuesdays on the Town summer series, click this link: http://mybergen.com/
You'll find more North Jersey area events information on mybergen.com and myhudsoncounty.com.
Media Contact
Content Manager
***@verizon.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Aug 03, 2017