Fort Lee Tuesdays on the Town Event to Feature Dancing with the Stars Champion Valentin Chmerkovskiy

Excitement is building for this summer family family fun event in Bergen County, New Jersey.
 
 
Valentin Chmerkovskiy
Valentin Chmerkovskiy
 
FORT LEE, N.J. - Aug. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- According to mybergen.com, Valentin Chmerkovskiy, the popular Dancing with the Stars celebrity and 14-time United States champion, will be appearing at the August 8, 2017 Tuesdays on the Town celebration as part of Latin Night. Chmerkovskiy, considered to be one of the most accomplished amateur Latin dancers in the history of Dancing with the Stars, is expected to generate considerable excitement when he appears at Tuesdays on the Town.

The popular Tuesdays on the Town summer evening family-fun series is a celebration of music and dance, featuring a different theme each week, special guests, group dances, choral performances, pro classes, dance parties and more.

Tuesdays on the Town also features special promotions throughout the district offered by participating Fort Lee restaurants and retail businesses. Always one of Northern New Jersey's great shopping and dining destinations, Fort Lee has even more to offer during Tuesdays on the Town.

Tuesdays on the Town is the latest in a series of exciting community events produced by the Business District Alliance of Fort Lee, in partnership with the Borough of Fort Lee, to promote Fort Lee's vibrant Main Street shopping corridor.

Tuesdays on the Town is held on select Tuesday evenings from July 11th to August 22nd on the Green at the Hudson Lights Complex, 2030 Hudson Street, Fort Lee, New Jersey, minutes from Routes 4, 9W, 46, 80, New Jersey Turnpike, Palisades Interstate Parkway, Tonnelle Avenue and the George Washington Bridge.

For more information about the Fort Lee BDA's Tuesdays on the Town summer series, click this link: http://mybergen.com/bergen-county-nj-events-entertainment...

You'll find more North Jersey area events information on mybergen.com and myhudsoncounty.com.

